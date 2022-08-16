ASUS X670E & X670 ROG, STRIX PRO Motherboards Listed Online, Starting at 483 Euros & Up To 1475 Euros Preliminary Prices

After MSI motherboards, it looks like ASUS's X670E & X670 motherboards have been listed online by retailers too. The ASUS X670E & X670 motherboard lineup will include a range of options to select from for AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs.

ASUS X670E & X670 Motherboards Listed By Online Retailer With Preliminary Prices Ranging From 483 Euros & Up To 1475 Euros

The motherboard listing, spotted by Momomo_US, from ASUS includes a total of nine X670E & X670 motherboards ranging from ROG, ROG STRIX & PRO series. The motherboards are obviously listed with preliminary prices which don't reflect the final MSRPs so do be aware of that. The nine boards include:

ASUS's X670E & X670 motherboards for AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs have been listed online. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

Each motherboard is fairly expensive compared to its predecessor when comparing the listed prices but once again, these aren't the official ASUS X670E & X670 MSRPs and those would be lower. The lineup definitely includes more motherboards than the ones that ASUS has officially shown off so far and the most interesting ones are the ROG Crosshair X670E GENE which would come in an mATX form factor while the PRIME X670 series will aim at the mainstream segment. These preliminary prices also include huge VAT which is a regional tax for the European region ranging between 15-30%. The specific retailer, IPC-Computer, from Germany has a VAT of 19%.

One thing worth noting is that the difference between the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme (1461 Euros) and ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme (1475 Euros) is only 14 Euros. So the prices of most X670 and X670E motherboards match or are within the 100 Euros range of their Z690 counterparts. Still, these look to be very exagarated price lists.

ASUS X670E & X670 Motherboards

ASUS is planning to offer at least ten motherboards within its ROG, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, ProArt, and Prime families. The motherboards that we are able to confirm so far include:

ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme

ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E HERO

ASUS ROG STRIX X670-E WIFI Gaming

ASUS PRIME X670E-PRO WiFi

ASUS TUF Gaming X670-PLUS WiFi

ASUS ProArt X670-Creator WiFi

So with the motherboards out of the way, let's take a look at the individual specs and features that each product has to offer.

ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme

ASUS's top X670E motherboard is the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme. This motherboard is designed to be the ultimate ROG offering and comes with a powerful power delivery solution that comprises 22 (20+2) Teamed Power Stages rated at 110A, an Infineon ASP2205 PWM controller, & the Vishay SIC850 Power Stages. The Alloy Chokes are rated at 45A while the capacitors are rated at 10K hours with a maximum temperature threshold of up to 125C. The AM5 socket is powered by an 8-pin pair which should allow for over 1000W of power to the Ryzen CPU itself.

The motherboard features four DDR5 DIMM slots which will be able to support AMD's EXPO tech and up to 128 GB capacities. There are several handy features such as Power On/Off, Reset and even a FlexKey button underneath the DEBUG LED. As for the overall layout, the motherboard is just as beautiful as one should expect with black color heatsinks and cover over the VRM, PCH & M.2 slots while also providing an AniMe Matrix LED display over the PCH heatsink and I/O cover.

2 of 9

Expansion slots include two PCIe 5.0 x16 and a single PCIe 4.0 x4 slot. The board can house up to five M.2 devices with two Gen 5.0 x4 onboard the motherboard itself, one from the PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 card (Gen 5.0 x4) and two M.2 slots (1x Gen 5 x4 & 1x Gen 4 x4) on the ROG Zen-Z.2 add-on DIMM. The board also offers a total of 6 SATA III ports. The motherboard has a right-angled ATX power connector and also comes with an additional 6-pin connector for USB Type-C 60W power delivery (which offers 27W without the connection). You'll find an ample amount of I/O features such as WiFi 6E, 10Gb / 2 Gb Ethernet LAN ports, USB 4.0 ports, and premium audio capabilities, just to name a few. Of course, the motherboard will come at a premium and we are talking over $600 US easily.

ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E HERO

The next ASUS ROG motherboard that has been confirmed so far is the Crosshair X670E HERO which is a tamer version of the Extreme and is likely to be priced in the $400-$500 US range. It comes with an 18+2 phase teamed VRM design and uses similar components as the Extreme. It also offers a high-end heatsink and design layout with a Polymo Lighting system embedded over the I/O shield. As for expansion slots, the board offers two PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 and a single PCIe 4.0 x2 slot. The motherboard is listed to support 5 M.2 slots which include two Gen 5.0 x4 (1 with PCIe 5.0 M.2 card), and three Gen 4.0 x4 slots. Storage options include 6 SATA III ports.

2 of 9

The motherboard comes with a single 2.5 GbE LAN port, two USB 4.0 ports, tons of USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, WiFi 6E capabilities, and a high-end audio interface.

ASUS ROG STRIX X670-E WiFi Gaming

The ASUS ROG STRIX X670-E WiFi Gaming adopts a 16-phase power design and comes with a gaming aesthetic with black and grey color tones. The I/O cover has a small LCD that could be customized according to your preferences. The expansion slots include two PCIe 5.0 x16 and a single PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 slot. M.2 options should include three PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 slots & a single PCI-E Gen 4.0 x4 slot. The primary M.2 heatsink looks like it uses a heatpipe-based cooling solution. The storage options include four SATA III ports and there's a vast array of I/O available to users too.

ASUS PRIME X670E-PRO WiFI

ASUS's PRIME X670-E PRO WiFi also seems to be equipped with a 16-phase power delivery that is juiced up through a dual 8-pin connector configuration. We can see the PRIME series back with its unique white and black aesthetic in a futuristic layout. The board features three M.2 heatsinks that support a single PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 and three PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 SSDs. There are two PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 slots and a single PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 slot. There are also four SATA III ports on the motherboard.

ASUS TUF Gaming X670-PLUS WIFI

The ASUS TIF Gaming X670-PLUS WiFI seems to retain the 16-phase design but it is also the only motherboard from the bunch that has one exposed M.2 slot with no heatsink. It is likely that this one is a non-Gen 5.0 port. With that said, there are three PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 M.2 slots and a single PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 slot. PCIe expansion slots include two Gen 5 x16 and a single Gen 4 x4 slot. The TUF Gaming motherboards feature a grey and yellow-colored aesthetic and this board is no different.

ASUS ProArt X670-Creator WiFi

The ASUS ProArt X670-Creator WiFi motherboard features a 16-phase power delivery with a nice acrylic I/O cover, aluminum heatsinks, and an industrial design with its silver and grey aesthetics. It comes with three PCIe 5.0 x16 slots (x8/x8/x4 electrical) and features two PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 and one PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 slot. The motherboard supports up to 4 SATA III storage devices and comes with a WiFi 6E interface. There's also a 6-pin connector for 60W USB Type-C charging.

ASUS X670E & X670 Motherboard Specs

Motherboard Name ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme ROG Crosshair X670E HERO PRIME X670E-PRO WiFi ROG STRIX X670-E WIFI Gaming TUF Gaming X670-PLUS WiFi ProArt X670-Creator WiFi Chipset X670E X670E X670E X670 X670 X670 Form Factor E-ATX ATX ATX ATX ATX ATX PCB Color Black Black Black Black Black Light Black Motherboard Color Black + Silver Black + Silver White + Black Black + Grey Black + Grey Silver + Gray VRM Design 20+2 Phase 18+2 Phase 16 Phase (TBD) 16 Phase (TBD) 16 Phase (TBD) 16 Phase (TBD) VRM Heatsink Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes PWM Controller Infineon ASP2205 Infineon ASP2205 TBD TBD TBD TBD Power Stages 110A 110A TBD TBD TBD TBD Power Delivery (CPU) 8+8 Pin 8+8 Pin 8+8 Pin 8+8 Pin 8+8 Pin 8+8 Pin Memory DIMMs 4 DDR5 DIMM 4 DDR5 DIMM 4 DDR5 DIMM 4 DDR5 DIMM 4 DDR5 DIMM 4 DDR5 DIMM Memory Support DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5-**** (EXPO) DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5-**** (EXPO) DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5-**** (EXPO) DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5-**** (EXPO) DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5-**** (EXPO) DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5-**** (EXPO) Memory Capacity 128 GB (Max) 128 GB (Max) 128 GB (Max) 128 GB (Max) 128 GB (Max) 128 GB (Max) PCIe Gen 5.0 Slots 2 2 2 2 2 2 PCIe Gen 4.0 Slots 1 1 1 1 1 1 M.2 Gen 5.0 Slots 4 2 1 1 1 2 M.2 Gen 4.0 Slots 1 3 3 3 3 2 M.2 Heatsinks Yes (All) Yes (All) Yes (All) Yes (All) Yes (All) Yes (3 Heatsinks) SATA III Ports 6 6 4 4 4 4 WiFi Capabilities WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E LAN Capabilities 10 GbE LAN

2.5 GbE LAN 2.5 GbE LAN 2.5 GbE LAN 2.5 GbE LAN 2.5 GbE LAN 2.5 GbE LAN USB 4.0 Ports 2 2 TBD TBD TBD TBD USB 3.2 Ports 12 11 TBD TBD TBD TBD USB 3.1/3.0/2.0 Ports 4 6 6 6 6 6 RGB Sync Software ASUS Aura Sync ARGB Gen 2 ASUS Aura Sync ARGB Gen 2 ASUS Aura Sync ARGB Gen 2 ASUS Aura Sync ARGB Gen 2 ASUS Aura Sync ARGB Gen 2 ASUS Aura Sync ARGB Gen 2 Price ~$700 US ~$500 US TBD TBD TBD TBD

For the full details on all the AMD X670E & X670 motherboards, you can check out our full features and specifications roundup of all the AM5 motherboards that have been revealed so far over here.