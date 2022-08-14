Menu
MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi Motherboard Listed Online For Over 550 Euros, PRO X670-P WiFi For Over 350 Euros

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 14, 2022
MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi Motherboard Listed Online For Over 550 Euros, PRO X670-P WiFi For Over 350 Euros 1

It's not just the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs that are appearing on online listings but MSI's X670 motherboards have also been listed by various Italian retailers.

MSI's MPG X670E Carbon WiFi & Pro X670-P WiFi Motherboards Listed By Italian Retailers

There are various Italian retailers that have listed the two motherboards as discovered by resident Twitter Leaker, Momomo_US. Three Italian retailers which include Eurotronic, TekWorld & City Web Shop have the motherboards listed but do keep in mind that once again, these are preliminary lists with early prices which do not reflect the final MSRPs. The prices also include a +22% VAT for Italian market regions so that's also accounted for.

msi-x670e-x670-motherboards-_-preliminary-listing-_1
msi-x670e-x670-motherboards-_-preliminary-listing-_2
2 of 9

With that said, the MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi being a high-end offering starts at 562.19 Euros & goes all the way up to 640.15 Euros while the Pro X670-P WiFi motherboard starts at 374.35 Euros and goes all the way up to 416.50 Euros. Following is the full pricing list along with retailer-specific links:

These are certainly much higher prices than the X570 predecessors and also more expensive than the Z690 offerings of the same tier. Hopefully, we will be getting decent prices at launch but the 22 percent VAT still applies in the European region.

MSI X670 Motherboard "Preliminary" Prices (Credits: Harukaze5719)

Motherboard NameWith +22% VATW/O VATEuros to USD (W/O VAT)
MPG X670E Carbon WiFi562.19 Euros460.81 Euros$474.64 USD
MPG X670E Carbon WiFi625.50 Euros512.70 Euros$528.09 USD
MPG X670E Carbon WiFi640.15 Euros524.71 Euros$540.45 USD
PRO X670-P WiFI374.35 Euros306.84 Euros$316.05 USD
PRO X670-P WiFI416.50 Euros341.39 Euros$351.64 USD
PRO X670-P WiFI426.27 Euros349.40 Euros$359.88 USD

MSI MPG X670E Carbon WIFI Motherboard - An All-Rounder With High-End I/O

MSI has also given the X670E treatment to its next CARBON WIFI motherboard. This means we will be getting the same PCIe Gen 5 support for storage and graphics on this motherboard too. Listed features include:

  • Extended Heatsink with heat-pipe
  • 18+2 phases / 90A power stages
  • Lightning Gen 5 slot & M.2 support
  • Screwless M.2 Shield Frozr
  • Onboard 2.5G LAN & WIFI 6E
  • USB Type-C supports up to DP 2.0

MSI PRO X670-P WIFI - Entry Into The X670 Segment With Quality Features!

Finally, we have the MSI PRO X670-P WIFI which combines stable functionality with high-quality assembly. Now one thing that MSI has told is that the X670E class motherboards will come with a 10-layer PCB design while the X670 motherboards will come with up to 8-layer PCBs. We know that the X670E class motherboards need those increased server-quality PCB layers to maintain the Gen 5.0 signal integrity for both discrete GPUs and storage. Since the X670 motherboard doesn't have to offer both dGPU and M.2 Gen 5 support, they can do away with 8-layers which is still a high-end PCB design. The main features of the motherboard include:

  • Extended Heatsink Design
  • 14+2 phases / 80A SPS stages
  • Lightning Gen 5 M.2 support
  • 1x Double-side M.2 Shield Frozr
  • Onboard 2.5G LAN & WIFI 6E
  • USB Type-C supports up to DP 2.0

MSI X670E & X670 Motherboard Specs

Motherboard NameMSI MEG X670E GODLIKEMSI MEG X670E ACEMSI MPG X670E CarbonMSI PRO X670E-P WiFi
ChipsetX670EX670EX670EX670E
Form FactorE-ATXE-ATXATXATX
PCB ColorBlackBlackBlackBlack
PCB Layers10 Layer10 Layer8 Layer8 Layer
Motherboard ColorBlack + White + GoldBlack + GoldBlackBlack + White
VRM Design24+2+1 (105A)22+2+1 (90A)18+2+1 (90A)14+2+1 (80A)
VRM HeatsinkWavy Fin / Cross heat-pipe / MOSFET backplateStacked Fin Array / Direct Touch Heat Pipe / MOSFET BaseplateExtended Heatsink with HeatpipeExtended Heatsink
PWM ControllerTBDTBDTBDTBD
Power StagesTBDTBDTBDTBD
Power Delivery (CPU)8+88+88+88+8
Memory DIMMs4 DDR5 DIMM4 DDR5 DIMM4 DDR5 DIMM4 DDR5 DIMM
Memory SupportDDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-**** (EXPO)		DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-**** (EXPO)		DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-**** (EXPO)		DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-**** (EXPO)
Memory Capacity128 GB (Max)128 GB (Max)128 GB (Max)128 GB (Max)
PCIe Gen 5.0 Slots3 (x8/x4/x4)3 (x8/x4/x4)2 (x16/x8)0
PCIe Gen 4.0/3.0 Slots1 (x16)01 (x16)3 (x8/x4/x4) / 1 (x1)
M.2 Gen 5.0 Slots1121
M.2 Gen 4.0 Slots3323
M.2 HeatsinksM.2 Shield Frozr HeatsinksM.2 Shield Frozr HeatsinksM.2 Shield Frozr HeatsinksM.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks
SATA III Ports8666
WiFi CapabilitiesWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6E
LAN Capabilities1 x 10 GbE (Marvell AQtion)
1 x 2.5 GbE (Intel I225V)		1 x 10 GbE (Marvell AQtion)1 x 2.5 GbE (Realtek 8125B)1 x 2.5 GbE (Realtek 8125B)
USB 4.0 Ports0000
USB 3.2 Ports15171313
USB 3.1/3.0/2.0 Ports4464
RGB Sync SoftwareMSI Mystic LightMSI Mystic LightMSI Mystic LightMSI Mystic Light
PriceTBDTBDTBDTBD

For the full details on all the AMD X670E & X670 motherboards, you can check out our full features and specifications roundup of all the AM5 motherboards that have been revealed so far over here.

