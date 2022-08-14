MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi Motherboard Listed Online For Over 550 Euros, PRO X670-P WiFi For Over 350 Euros

It's not just the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs that are appearing on online listings but MSI's X670 motherboards have also been listed by various Italian retailers.

MSI's MPG X670E Carbon WiFi & Pro X670-P WiFi Motherboards Listed By Italian Retailers

There are various Italian retailers that have listed the two motherboards as discovered by resident Twitter Leaker, Momomo_US. Three Italian retailers which include Eurotronic, TekWorld & City Web Shop have the motherboards listed but do keep in mind that once again, these are preliminary lists with early prices which do not reflect the final MSRPs. The prices also include a +22% VAT for Italian market regions so that's also accounted for.

With that said, the MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi being a high-end offering starts at 562.19 Euros & goes all the way up to 640.15 Euros while the Pro X670-P WiFi motherboard starts at 374.35 Euros and goes all the way up to 416.50 Euros. Following is the full pricing list along with retailer-specific links:

These are certainly much higher prices than the X570 predecessors and also more expensive than the Z690 offerings of the same tier. Hopefully, we will be getting decent prices at launch but the 22 percent VAT still applies in the European region.

MSI X670 Motherboard "Preliminary" Prices (Credits: Harukaze5719)

Motherboard Name With +22% VAT W/O VAT Euros to USD (W/O VAT) MPG X670E Carbon WiFi 562.19 Euros 460.81 Euros $474.64 USD MPG X670E Carbon WiFi 625.50 Euros 512.70 Euros $528.09 USD MPG X670E Carbon WiFi 640.15 Euros 524.71 Euros $540.45 USD PRO X670-P WiFI 374.35 Euros 306.84 Euros $316.05 USD PRO X670-P WiFI 416.50 Euros 341.39 Euros $351.64 USD PRO X670-P WiFI 426.27 Euros 349.40 Euros $359.88 USD

MSI MPG X670E Carbon WIFI Motherboard - An All-Rounder With High-End I/O

MSI has also given the X670E treatment to its next CARBON WIFI motherboard. This means we will be getting the same PCIe Gen 5 support for storage and graphics on this motherboard too. Listed features include:

Extended Heatsink with heat-pipe

18+2 phases / 90A power stages

Lightning Gen 5 slot & M.2 support

Screwless M.2 Shield Frozr

Onboard 2.5G LAN & WIFI 6E

USB Type-C supports up to DP 2.0

MSI PRO X670-P WIFI - Entry Into The X670 Segment With Quality Features!

Finally, we have the MSI PRO X670-P WIFI which combines stable functionality with high-quality assembly. Now one thing that MSI has told is that the X670E class motherboards will come with a 10-layer PCB design while the X670 motherboards will come with up to 8-layer PCBs. We know that the X670E class motherboards need those increased server-quality PCB layers to maintain the Gen 5.0 signal integrity for both discrete GPUs and storage. Since the X670 motherboard doesn't have to offer both dGPU and M.2 Gen 5 support, they can do away with 8-layers which is still a high-end PCB design. The main features of the motherboard include:

Extended Heatsink Design

14+2 phases / 80A SPS stages

Lightning Gen 5 M.2 support

1x Double-side M.2 Shield Frozr

Onboard 2.5G LAN & WIFI 6E

USB Type-C supports up to DP 2.0

MSI X670E & X670 Motherboard Specs

Motherboard Name MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE MSI MEG X670E ACE MSI MPG X670E Carbon MSI PRO X670E-P WiFi Chipset X670E X670E X670E X670E Form Factor E-ATX E-ATX ATX ATX PCB Color Black Black Black Black PCB Layers 10 Layer 10 Layer 8 Layer 8 Layer Motherboard Color Black + White + Gold Black + Gold Black Black + White VRM Design 24+2+1 (105A) 22+2+1 (90A) 18+2+1 (90A) 14+2+1 (80A) VRM Heatsink Wavy Fin / Cross heat-pipe / MOSFET backplate Stacked Fin Array / Direct Touch Heat Pipe / MOSFET Baseplate Extended Heatsink with Heatpipe Extended Heatsink PWM Controller TBD TBD TBD TBD Power Stages TBD TBD TBD TBD Power Delivery (CPU) 8+8 8+8 8+8 8+8 Memory DIMMs 4 DDR5 DIMM 4 DDR5 DIMM 4 DDR5 DIMM 4 DDR5 DIMM Memory Support DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5-**** (EXPO) DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5-**** (EXPO) DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5-**** (EXPO) DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5-**** (EXPO) Memory Capacity 128 GB (Max) 128 GB (Max) 128 GB (Max) 128 GB (Max) PCIe Gen 5.0 Slots 3 (x8/x4/x4) 3 (x8/x4/x4) 2 (x16/x8) 0 PCIe Gen 4.0/3.0 Slots 1 (x16) 0 1 (x16) 3 (x8/x4/x4) / 1 (x1) M.2 Gen 5.0 Slots 1 1 2 1 M.2 Gen 4.0 Slots 3 3 2 3 M.2 Heatsinks M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks SATA III Ports 8 6 6 6 WiFi Capabilities WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E LAN Capabilities 1 x 10 GbE (Marvell AQtion)

1 x 2.5 GbE (Intel I225V) 1 x 10 GbE (Marvell AQtion) 1 x 2.5 GbE (Realtek 8125B) 1 x 2.5 GbE (Realtek 8125B) USB 4.0 Ports 0 0 0 0 USB 3.2 Ports 15 17 13 13 USB 3.1/3.0/2.0 Ports 4 4 6 4 RGB Sync Software MSI Mystic Light MSI Mystic Light MSI Mystic Light MSI Mystic Light Price TBD TBD TBD TBD

For the full details on all the AMD X670E & X670 motherboards, you can check out our full features and specifications roundup of all the AM5 motherboards that have been revealed so far over here.