Asus unveiled its GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics cards, adding new products into the ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and Phoenix lineups. These cards get all the benefits of having the upgraded memory with GDDR6 which results in more than 50% increase of bandwidth than the previous generation GeForce GTX 1650 with GDDR5. This would be quite a formidable option in 1080p gaming and with some tuning could push out decent frames in 1440p gaming.

ASUS Launches Its GeForce GTX 1650 D6 Series Graphics Card Lineup- Options Available At Different Price Points To Suit All Gamers

ROG Strix graphics cards give users complete control over performance, with GPU Tweak software allowing every setting to be fine-tuned. To keep thermals in check, heat is efficiently wicked away from the GPU by DirectCU II heat pipes and then transferred into a large fin array cooled by two Axial-tech fans. ROG Strix also features premium components that have been mounted with Auto-Extreme Technology, an automated production process that enhances reliability. Whether upgrading an outdated card or building a first gaming rig, ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 provides a premium introduction to the latest generation of graphics performance.

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics cards up the ante for cooling, without sacrificing the durability that makes them TUF. Each card is built using Auto-Extreme Technology, protected by a rigid backplate that prevents PCB flex, and packs fans that contain space-grade lubricant and are sealed to IP5X standards. And they are backed by a rigorous battery of validation tests to ensure compatibility with the latest TUF components. For gamers who prefer a longer upgrade cycle, these latest TUF graphics cards are an easy decision.













ASUS Phoenix graphics cards pack as much performance as possible into a compact design that offers a wide range of compatibility with small chassis. Limited space requires an efficient cooling system, and Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 delivers with a fan that sports Axial-tech fan design and space-grade lubricant. When these features are combined with the reliability provided by Auto-Extreme Technology, Phoenix becomes a potent package for users looking to upgrade an outdated card or building their first gaming rig.

The ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 will be available worldwide in April 2020, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 will be available worldwide on April 3, 2020, and the Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 will be available worldwide in May 2020.

