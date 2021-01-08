  ⋮  

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 Notebook With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU ‘Zen 3’ CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB GPU Listed Online For Around $1670 US

ASUS is preparing a range of next-generation laptops which they will be displaying at CES 2021 but a few of these models featuring AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs have already leaked out. Romanian retailer Altex has also listed a new TUF Gaming A17 model that features the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 mobility GPU.

ASUS's TUF Gaming A17 Gaming Notebook With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8 Core Zen 3 CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB GPU Listed Online

The laptop (ASUS TUF A17 FA706QR-HX004) is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H CPU which is an 8 core and 16 thread chip with a base clock of 3.00 GHz and a boost clock of 4.30 GHz. The CPU features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The TDP for the chip is 35-45W. While there's an onboard Vega 8 CU graphics chip, the laptop will primarily be using the RTX 3070 discrete GPU to power the visuals. With that said, Zen 3 will deliver a huge leap in single-core performance and also efficiency figures on the laptop segment.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U ‘Zen 3’ CPU Based Laptop Tested, 15W Chip Delivers Single-Core Performance On Par With Intel’s Top Desktop CPUs

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU NameAPU FamilyArchitectureProcessCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockL3 CacheGraphicsGPU ClockTDP
Ryzen 9 5900HXCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.30 GHz4.70 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)TBD35-45W
Ryzen 9 5900HCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.30 GHz4.65 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)TBD35-45W
Ryzen 7 5800HCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.20 GHzTBD16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)~2000 MHz35-45W
Ryzen 9 5900HSCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.10 GHz4.50 GHz16 MBTBDTBD35-45W
Ryzen 5 5600HCezanne HZen 37nm6 / 123.10 GHz4.10 GHz8 MBTBDTBD35-45W
Ryzen 7 5800UCezanne UZen 37nm8 / 162.00 GHz4.40 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)2000 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 7 5700ULucienne UZen 27nm8 / 161.80 GHz4.30 GHz8 MB8 CUs (512 SP)1900 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 5 5600UCezanne UZen 37nm6 / 122.30 GHz4.30 GHz12 MB7 CUs (448 SP)1800 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 5 5500ULucienne UZen 27nm6 / 122.10 GHz4.00 GHz8 MB7 CUs (448 SP)1800 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 3 5400UCezanne UZen 37nm4 / 82.60 GHz4.00 GHz8 MB6 CUs (384 SP)1600 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 3 5300ULucienne UZen 27nm4 / 82.60 GHz3.85 GHz4 MB6 CU (384 SP)1500 MHz10-25W

As for the specifications of the ASUS FA706QR-HX004 (TUF Gaming A17), we are looking at a 17.3" display that features a matte IPS panel sporting a full HD resolution. The screen comes with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The screen has a maximum brightness of 250nits. The laptop weighs in at 2.60 kg & will be shipping with a 90 WHr 4-cell Lithium-Ion battery which is standard for a product of this size. Other specifications include 16 GB DDR4-3200 memory which should be upgradable to 32 GB. There is a single 512 GB SSD operating on the PCIe 3.0 protocol and you can also get up to 1 TB capacity. There's also an extra M.2 slot available if you want to further expand the storage on the said laptop.

As for discrete graphics support, the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 will be featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB SKU which will be a first for the AMD Ryzen notebook platform. This GPU features 40 SMs on the GA104 GPU SKU (presumably, the GA104-770). This chip would feature a total of 5120 cores and a maximum clock speed of up to 1300 MHz (~1290 MHz) for the Max-Q variant that this model rocks. The graphics card also features 8 GB VRAM which runs across a 256-bit wide bus interface but it remains to be seen if NVIDIA is utilizing 12 or 14 Gbps DRAM modules for its mobility lineup. In the case of 14 Gbps, the GPU will be able to offer a maximum bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
GPU SKUGA106GA104-770GA104-775
SMs244048
CUDA Cores307251206144
Base Clock~900 MHz~1100 MHz~1100 MHz
Boost Clock~1700 MHz~1620 MHz~1700 MHz
Memory Clock12 Gbps12 Gbps12 Gbps
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Size6 GB8 GB8/16 GB
Memory Bus192-bit256-bit256-bit
Bandwidth288 GB/s384 GB/s384 GB/s
TGP80-115W
60-70W		115-150W
80-90W		115-150W
80-90W
ConfigurationsMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P
LaunchQ1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021

Some listed features of the laptop include:

  • 43.94 cm (17.3 ") matte IPS Full HD display (1920 x 1080)
  • AMD Ryzen  7 5800H processor (3.0 / 4.3 GHz, 16 MB)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB Graphics Card
  • 16 GB DDR4 memory
  • 512 GB SSD hard drive
  • Wi-Fi (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1
  • 1x USB-C 3.2, 3x USB-A 3.2, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
  • Windows 10 Home

Aside from the primary specifications, you also get NVIDIA Optimus support on the ASUS A17 TUF Gaming laptop. Some I/O include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, a couple of USB 3.2 ports, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The retailer has listed the model for a price of 6649 Romanian LEU which amounts to $1670 US. We expect that the retail MSRP in the US should be around $1500 US which makes this a really good option for a gaming laptop. The retailer has also listed the laptop as "In Stock" which is surprising since the launch isn't till next week.

