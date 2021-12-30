ASUS Teases Next-Gen ROG Flow Z13, Claims It ‘s The ‘World’s Most Powerful Gaming Tablet’

ASUS currently offers the ROG Flow X13, an extremely thin 13" gaming laptop, which offers an AMD Ryzen 9 5800HS CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The PCIe connector was unique at the time, showcasing a Gen3 x8 connector for the company's external but discrete ASUS ROG XG mobile GPUs. This option allows gamers to connect an external GPU to the laptop to promote higher performance from the graphics card. What set out the company's external GPU from other manufacturers is its extremely compact design, especially when compared to Thunderbolt-connected versions on the market. Now, the company is set to release a gaming laptop that will possibly offer a similar gaming performance to its laptop brethren.

ASUS hinted on Twitter with an image released by the company that their new Z13 gaming tablet will have an XG mobile connector for the company's external mobile GPUs. This confirms that the new tablet will offer Windows 11 compatibility and be in direct competition with the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, a high-performance 2-in-1 convertible laptop.

The highlight of the ROG Flow X13 is not the laptop itself, rather the ROG XG Mobile eGPU dock. The last time a product similar to this was ASUS' ROG XG Station released in 2007. The design for the XG Mobile was designed to be smaller than the average eGPU. The dimensions are 155 x 208 x 29 mm and it comes in at only 1 kg (2.2 lb) which is 6% of the size of the average eGPU. Inside the docking station is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU clocked at 1810 MHz at 150W with ROG Boost and is cooled by a vapor chamber cooling system. This design increases the contact surface area by 54% compared to the traditional heat pipes.

A few months ago, Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) leaked images that teased the ROG Flow Z13, but this teaser from ASUS, confirms the ROG XG Mobile connectivity previously hinted.

AMD is in preparations to reveal their AMD Ryzen 6000 series, also known as "Rembrandt," which will showcase a Zen3+ as well as RDNA2 microarchitecture, at CES 2022. It is expected that ASUS will reveal the new model during their event that is happening on the same day. There is speculation that since the X13 Flow was equipped with the AMD Ryzen processor, this new device will showcase the new APU designs.

