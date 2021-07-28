ASUS Rolls Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.3 Patch C BETA BIOS Firmware For X570 ROG Motherboards

ASUS has become the first motherboard manufacturer to roll out the latest AMD AGESA 1.2.0.3 Patch C for its X570 ROG lineup, offering improved compatibility with upcoming desktop CPUs & APUs.

The AMD AGESA 1.2.0.3 Patch C BETA BIOS is an extension to Patch B which was released last month and aside from extending support to the Ryzen 5000G APUs (Cezanne) and Ryzen 5000 CPUs (Vermeer B2 Stepping), it also resolved all USB issues on Ryzen 5000 systems.

Now it looks like we will be getting a new AGESA firmware right before the launch of AMD's Ryzen 5000G APU lineup. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G will be coming to the DIY desktop platform on the 5th of August. From what we know, the AGESA 1.2.0.3 Patch C firmware improves reliability and yield issues for Cezanne APUs. Other than some performance improvements and improved AMD Ryzen CPU/APU support, we don't know what else the BIOS improves unless we get a proper changelog.

ASUS is currently offering the BIOS firmware on its X570 ROG Crosshair VIII lineup which includes the following motherboards (BIOS were uploaded by ASUS's in-house overclocker, Safedisk, over at Overclock.net Forums):

With the first AMD AGESA 1.2.0.3 Patch C Beta BIOS Firmware already out, other motherboard makers will follow up soon. We have talked to a few and they are already readying their own respective Patch C firmware for X570 and B550 boards (first). Expect a full rollout by ASUS and other board makers in the coming week. A word of advice though, this is a BETA release so unless you are facing major issues with your motherboards, there's no need to update.

News Source: HXL