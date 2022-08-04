Menu
ASUS ROG Phone 6 Is the Fastest Android Smartphone for the Month of July, Claims Benchmark Rankings

Omar Sohail
Aug 4, 2022
ASUS crammed the very best hardware in the ROG Phone 6, along with some gamer aesthetics paired with a beefy cooling solution to make it one of the best-performing Android smartphones for July 2022. The benchmark reveals that another ASUS handset made it to second place, but it is not found under the gaming smartphone category.

Both ASUS ROG Phone 6 and Zenfone 9 Found Their Way Into the AnTuTu Leaderboards for July 2022

The scores registered on AnTuTu revealed that the ROG Phone 6 was the top dog on the benchmarking website, obtaining over 1.1 million points. In second place, you have the compact but nearly equally powerful Zenfone 9. One thing to note about both ASUS smartphones is that they are fueled by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, a chipset that is significantly superior compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
MSI & ASUS Amongst 1st-Wave Global OEMs To Offer Intel Arc A380 & A310-Powered Gaming PCs

This would be one reason why you are witnessing massive differences in the overall scores, though we will also argue that the ROG Phone 6 performed better than the Zenfone 9 despite sporting the same silicon as it touts a better cooling solution. The ROG Phone 6 is also armed with 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of internal storage, while the Zenfone 9 that was benchmarked, features 16GB RAM and half the internal memory of the gaming smartphone.

Previously, the AnTuTu leaderboards’ top spot was secured by the Red Magic 7, which features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, along with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Owners of the ROG Phone 6 and Zenfone 9 can claim their bragging rights for now, but it will be interesting to see how big a difference the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 when it starts fueling Android smartphones in 2023.

The scores obtained for each smartphone benchmarked on AnTuTu is calculated as an average of all results for devices that have at least 1,000 runs of the program. The RAM and internal storage details written in the benchmark represent the highest configuration available in the market, not specifically the benchmark model.

News Source: AnTuTu

