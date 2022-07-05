Menu
ASUS ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Go Official With Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 720Hz Touch Sample Rate Display, up to 18GB RAM, and More

Omar Sohail
Jul 5, 2022
ASUS ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Go Official With Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 720Hz Touch Sampling Rate Display, up to 18GB RAM, and More

ASUS has officially unveiled its high-end gaming smartphones for this year called the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. Both models represent the first wave of handsets featuring Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, paired with the best hardware for a top-tier Android device. Here is everything you need to know.

The Only Difference Between the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro Is the Maximum Amount of RAM Both Handsets Can Support

The specification differences between the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are negligible, with the 'Pro' version being the only one out of the two to support up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM. The remaining internals remains consistent between the two flagships, so whatever hardware information you are about to read, it will be found in both devices. Starting with the display, it is a 165Hz 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass Victus protection at the front and a 720Hz touch sample rate support.

The refresh rate can be adjusted to 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, or 144Hz, based on your preference, which is a nice touch. Peak brightness of the display is 1200 nits, with typical brightness hovering around the 800 nits mark. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro can be configured with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, with the non-Pro version getting capped at 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is still overkill for a large percentage of users, so ASUS will also be selling a 12GB RAM option. The front side also has an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The battery is a generous 6,000mAh capacity that is divided into two 3,000mAh cells, with 65W charging support and two USB-C ports. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack, side-mounted air triggers, stereo speakers, and a triple microphone array to complete the package. The back of the smartphone features a matrix display, but there is no word if it can be customized to users' liking.

Coming to the optics, the backside houses three sensors, with the primary one being a 50MP Sony IMX766 unit, a 13MP ultrawide-angle camera, and a macro shooter. At the front, a 12MP sensor is present. For connectivity, you get 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. On the software front, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro run ROG UI/Zen UI based on Android 12. Unfortunately, despite being top-notch flagships, ASUS is only promising two Android OS upgrades for the device and two years of security updates.

Expected Colors and Pricing

The ROG Phone 6 will be available in Phantom Black and Storm White colors, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro will arrive in a single Storm White variant. The regular version will go on sale in Europe for €999 ($1,025) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. As for the ROG Phone 6 Pro, it will cost €1,299 ($1,333).

