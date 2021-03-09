ASUS ROG Phone 5 Press Renders Leak in Black and White Colorways, Headphone Jack Still Here

If everything goes accordingly, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 is slated to go official tomorrow. We are looking forward to seeing perhaps the most powerful and impressive phones in the market for 2021. A lot about the device has already been made public knowledge thanks to a whole host of leaks that have taken place in the past.

Today, however, we are getting our first proper look at the ASUS ROG Phone 5 thanks to Ishan Agarwal. These renders show the phone from all angles in black and a new white color, and honestly, it looks gorgeous.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 Brings a Familiar Design But in a Gorgeous White Colorway

This is not the first time ASUS is working to bring the white colorway to their devices. Many of the RTX 3000 Strix GPUs are already available in white color, so it is only fair that Asus wanted to release the white on their smartphone. You can look at the renders below.









The black looks impressive, and even though ASUS has not paid a lot of attention to refresh the design, that does not mean that the phone looks out of place. However, it's the white that truly takes the cake.





The white clearly takes the cake for me, but at the moment, it is not clear if this color is going to launch globally or ASUS is going to keep it limited to certain regions.

As far as the specs are concerned, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 shapes up to be one of the most powerful smartphones available with a Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood and up to an insane 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. We also hear about a headphone jack present, which, well, is confirmed thanks to these leaks. The phone is said to go official tomorrow, and we will be providing you with full coverage of what ASUS has in store for us.