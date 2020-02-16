ASUS had launched its ROG Huracan G21 mini-gaming PC a long time ago. This PC was created to provide a small form factor gaming machine. On Friday, ASUS announced an update to the Huracan G21 with the latest hardware.

ASUS's updated the ROG Huracan G21 mini-gaming PC with some powerful hardware, including Intel's Core i9-9900K CPU and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080.

This update has added some powerful hardware into the 17.7-liter chassis, (which measures 129.9 x 372.4 x 366.1 mm). This small form factor has managed to pack everything from Intel's eight-core Core i9-9900K CPU to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 graphics cards.

ASUS has released the updated version of the ROG Huracan G21, and this includes allowing customization of everything from the CPU to the storage amount. The CPU options include the Intel Core i9-9900K, Intel Core i7-9700K, and Intel Core i5-9400. This allows the users to pay for the power that you need. ROG Huracan G21 offers support for various GPUs to be installed, and the various GPUs include NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8 GB, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB.

This gaming mini-PC also offers support for up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM running at 2,666 MHz, which makes this mini-PC quite a powerful system perfect for not only gamers but also content creators.

The ROG Huracan G21 features a broad set of IO capabilities, including multiple USB connectors (that being 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 and one USB 3,1 Type-C), Intel's I219-V GbE adapter various display outputs (this depends on which graphics card is installed into the mini-PC) and an audio subsystem equipped with the ESS Sabre DAC and a 5.1 speaker system.





























The ROG Huracan system has multiple RGB LEDs that can be controlled through ASUS's AuraSynvce software, and these RGB LEDs allow this system to look as good as it can perform and enables a wide array of customization.

At the time of writing, ASUS only lists the 2020 ROG Huracan G21CX computers on its website, which means that you can expect the newer machines to show up shortly. Availability will vary from region to region, but it is reasonable to expect ASUS to launch these systems across the world at roughly the same time.