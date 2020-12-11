More AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card custom models have been pictured which are coming from ASUS, PowerColor, and Gigabyte. The variants are in addition to the ASUS and ASRock models which we had seen earlier.

ASUS, PowerColor and Gigabyte Unveil More AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Custom Models - ROG STRIX Liquid Cooled, Red Devil Limited & Gaming OC

Two of the three models have been officially unveiled by the respective manufacturers while the Gigabyte variant is the only one that has leaked out over at Videocardz. Out of all models, only the PowerColor Red Devil OC is the one listed with its final boost clock of 2340 MHz which is a 90 MHz boost over its standard specifications. The Radeon RX 6900 XT reference model already come with a much higher max clock limit so we can expect the custom variants to max out at 3 GHz or higher.

ASUS Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC (Liquid Cooled)

The ASUS ROG STRIX LC Radeon RX 6900 XT is a full-on liquid-cooled design that makes use of the ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6900 XT PCB but couples it with the power of liquid cooling. The liquid cooler features a 240mm radiator that has braided tubing leading to a custom pump model that has been designed specifically for the Navi 21 "RDNA 2" GPU. The shroud on the card itself is gorgeous with a stunning display of ASUS's AURA SYNC RGB lighting and a futuristic shroud design. The shroud also comes with a blower-style fan that will blow air through the internal chassis of the graphics card.

ASUS ROG STRIX RX 6900 XT LC Features:

Full-coverage cold plate brings liquid cooling to GPU die and memory

brings liquid cooling to GPU die and memory On-board cooling for power-delivery is handled by a blower-style fan and low-profile heatsink.

for power-delivery is handled by a blower-style fan and low-profile heatsink. 240mm radiator balances compatibility and performance.

balances compatibility and performance. 600mm tubing for compatibility with EATX chassis and alternative mounts

for compatibility with EATX chassis and alternative mounts Super Alloy Power II includes premium alloy chokes, solid polymer capacitors, and an array of high-current power stages.

includes premium alloy chokes, solid polymer capacitors, and an array of high-current power stages. ASUS FanConnect II equips a hybrid-controlled fan header for optimal system cooling.

equips a hybrid-controlled fan header for optimal system cooling. GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.























As for the internal chassis, a large cold plate is said to cool both the GPU silicon and GDDR6 VRAM featured on the PCB. The graphics card is definitely going to be a standout design for the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, offering a premium cooling design for a hefty premium. The card will be powered by a triple 8-pin connector configuration and will feature a nice factory overclock. Expect the card to cost over $1200 US when it launches.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Limited Edition

The Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Limited Edition graphics card is going to be PowerColor's top of the line offerings and will feature a triple-fan and triple-slot cooling design. Each fan on the card features a total of nine fan blades which direct air towards the internal heatsink assembly. The card itself features a brand new design aesthetic on the shroud which has large LED bars that lead towards the rear end, giving a more devilish look to this card.

Both the front shroud and backplate are made out of aluminum alloy metal to provide a premium aesthetic. Underneath the shroud is a massive aluminum heatsink array with seven thick copper heat pipes (3x8mm & 4x6mm) that run through the heatsink. There are exhaust vents on the backplate that push air out for optimal airflow on the Red Devil cards.

The clock speeds for the card is rated at 2340 MHz boost and would utilize a 14+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high polymer caps, and receive power through triple 8-pin connectors. Some standout features of the PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil series include:

Back Plate The metal backplate strengthens and protects the card and offers better heat dissipation.

Dual BIOS Choosing the BIOS fits your need: better overclocking or silent operation.

Stronger components, Better performance DrMOS provides superior power efficiency and better performance while high-polymer capacitors offer uncompromising reliability. Red Devil is armed with stronger components: a 14+2 phase VRM guarantees better overclocking and stability for true gamers.

Cooler Equips with 3X8Φ and 4X6Φ heat pipes and 25% more heat sink surface area to offer cooler and quieter performance.

Triple Fan The 2X 100mm and 1X 90mm optimized static pressure fan design provides more airflow and better cooling circulation.

RGB Featuring RGB on the side, shroud, and backplate, the PowerColor Red Devil offers customized and personalized colors.

Display outputs on the PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Red Devil include three DP and 1 HDMI port. The card will be available in both Limited overclock and non-limited edition variants. A premium of $200-$300 US should be expected for both cards.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC

Videocardz presents the first pictures of the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC. The Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC comes with its Windforce 3X cooling system and features a 2.5 slot design too. The card features three fans with 11 fan blades each and has a plastic shroud on the front which retains a matte black color theme. The card is powered by a triple 8-pin power config and features a standard 2 HDMI, 2 DP display output configuration.













Those who want extra should wait for Gigabyte's AORUS lineup for the Radeon RX 6900 XT series graphics cards which would rock a more impressive cooling solution with all the flashy RGB LEDs, one can ask for.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US

The custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards are expected to come at a hefty premium over $1000 US considering that the reference model has an MSRP of $999 US. We can expect average prices for the custom models around $1200-$1300 US.