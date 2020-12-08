ASUS is the first graphics card maker and AIB partner of AMD to showcase its custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card featuring the full-fat Big Navi GPU. It's TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6900 XT card has been listed over at the official ASUS webpage and features a massive triple-fan and triple-slot cooling solution.

ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card Pictured, First Custom AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Model Featuring The Full Fat Big Navi GPU

We were hoping to see AMD's board partner showcase their custom Radeon RX 6900 XT models in the coming days but it looks like most of them are going to unveil them at launch day which is also today. The ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6900 XT is just one of the many custom models based on the full-fat Navi 21 XTX 'Big Navi' GPU die which we are going to see in the coming weeks. The card has been listed over at ASUS's webpage and was spotted first by Momomo_US.

The TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6900 XT will feature Axial-tech-based fans with two 11 blade fans and a single 13-blade fan in the middle. ASUS says that the center fan’s extra blades and full-height ring provide boosted static pressure to blast air directly onto the GPU heat spreader.

They will also feature 0dB fan technology and house some quality electrical components to deliver stable power to the GPU and memory. It looks like the TUF Gaming lineup will also feature a 2.9 slot design. As for the heatsink itself, ASUS is utilizing its MaxContact design which makes use of a massive aluminum fin array equipped with seven massive copper heat pipes and a solid nickel-base plate for efficient heat dissipation.































The cards share the same display configuration as the ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 variants which are made up of triple DisplayPort 1.4a ports and dual HDMI 2.1 ports. There's a nice-looking backplate that has a solid-aluminum GPU plate to hold the cooler to the graphics card. There's also a cut-out for the third fan as the cooler extends beyond the PCB. Finally, you can see a small TUF Gaming logo that illuminates in bright orange colors on the side of the RX 6900 XT card.

The ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6900 XT will be powered by dual 8-pin connectors and will be making use of a fully custom PCB design. Unfortunately, we don't have any specifics regarding the PCB VRM count or the clock speeds yet but the RX 6900 XT at stock features a much higher clock limit of 3.0 GHz compared to the 2.8 GHz of the reference Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards. The TUF Gaming variant is a factory overclocked model so it should clock in higher than the standard boost clock of 2250 MHz while potentially offering a higher maximum clock limit that surpasses 3 GHz.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US

The graphics card is expected to come at a hefty premium over $1000 US considering that the reference model has an MSRP of $999 US. The RX 6800 XT TUF Gaming model comes at a $150 premium over the reference model so we can expect the RX 6900 XT TUF Gaming to end up at around $1150-$1200 US.