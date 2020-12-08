  ⋮  

The First Custom AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Pictured, Meet ASUS’s TUF Gaming RX 6900 XT Flagship Big Navi Graphics Card

ASUS is the first graphics card maker and AIB partner of AMD to showcase its custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card featuring the full-fat Big Navi GPU. It's TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6900 XT card has been listed over at the official ASUS webpage and features a massive triple-fan and triple-slot cooling solution.

We were hoping to see AMD's board partner showcase their custom Radeon RX 6900 XT models in the coming days but it looks like most of them are going to unveil them at launch day which is also today. The ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6900 XT is just one of the many custom models based on the full-fat Navi 21 XTX 'Big Navi' GPU die which we are going to see in the coming weeks. The card has been listed over at ASUS's webpage and was spotted first by Momomo_US.

The TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6900 XT will feature Axial-tech-based fans with two 11 blade fans and a single 13-blade fan in the middle. ASUS says that the center fan’s extra blades and full-height ring provide boosted static pressure to blast air directly onto the GPU heat spreader.

They will also feature 0dB fan technology and house some quality electrical components to deliver stable power to the GPU and memory. It looks like the TUF Gaming lineup will also feature a 2.9 slot design. As for the heatsink itself, ASUS is utilizing its MaxContact design which makes use of a massive aluminum fin array equipped with seven massive copper heat pipes and a solid nickel-base plate for efficient heat dissipation.

The cards share the same display configuration as the ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 variants which are made up of triple DisplayPort 1.4a ports and dual HDMI 2.1 ports. There's a nice-looking backplate that has a solid-aluminum GPU plate to hold the cooler to the graphics card. There's also a cut-out for the third fan as the cooler extends beyond the PCB. Finally, you can see a small TUF Gaming logo that illuminates in bright orange colors on the side of the RX 6900 XT card.

The ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6900 XT will be powered by dual 8-pin connectors and will be making use of a fully custom PCB design. Unfortunately, we don't have any specifics regarding the PCB VRM count or the clock speeds yet but the RX 6900 XT at stock features a much higher clock limit of 3.0 GHz compared to the 2.8 GHz of the reference Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards. The TUF Gaming variant is a factory overclocked model so it should clock in higher than the standard boost clock of 2250 MHz while potentially offering a higher maximum clock limit that surpasses 3 GHz.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTX
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
TransistorsTBATBA26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute UnitsTBA40607280
Stream ProcessorsTBA2560384046085120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBA240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBA1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBA16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size12 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth320 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s
TDPTBATBA250W300W300W
PriceTBATBA$579 US$649 US$999 US

The graphics card is expected to come at a hefty premium over $1000 US considering that the reference model has an MSRP of $999 US. The RX 6800 XT TUF Gaming model comes at a $150 premium over the reference model so we can expect the RX 6900 XT TUF Gaming to end up at around $1150-$1200 US.

