ASUS has announced its latest gaming monitor called the ROG Swift PG329Q monitor at the Asia ROG event. This monitor launches within the "Super Kill" marketing line and features a 31.5-inch "Fast IPS" panel with a refresh rate of up to 175 Hz and a resolution to 2560 X 1440, or 2K.

The ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q monitor provides features that gamers will enjoy, such as 175 Hz refresh rates and a 2K resolution

The ROG Swift PG329Q monitor is the newest addition to ASUS's top-rated ROG Swift lineup, and this monitor features a 175 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560 x 1440, the combination of these two fantastic specifications makes this monitor ideal for gamers.

iiyama Releases The GB3466WQSU Red Eagle Monitor

The 2560 x 1440 resolution is ideal as a primary monitor in a multi-monitor gaming setup. This monitor is also expected to support both AMD's and NVIDIA's variable refresh rates, which eliminates screen tearing and makes gameplay much more immersive.

This monitor features support for DisplayHDR 600, which means that this monitor features some version of backlight local dimming with a peak brightness of 600 cd/m². Alongside the HDR 600 certification, this monitor features support for the DCI-P3 color gamut, with 98% being the quoted coverage. Also, this monitor features 10-bit color support.

The ROG Swift PG329Q monitor features a 1 ms response time is fantastic when paired with the 175 Hz refresh rate and the 2K resolution. The 1 ms response time is rated to be GTG or Gray to gray. This monitor also features support for ASUS's ELMB-sync technology allowing for a motion blur reduction backlight, which can be used in tandem to the variable refresh rate when gaming.

The design of this monitor is fantastic, featuring a lot of detail in the back of the monitor. The details range from the standard ROG logo in the upper left-hand corner, which can be controlled and configured using ASUS's RGB lighting software, Aura Sync.

Not only the logo, but the back of the screen also features a unique design when compared to the standard black of other gaming monitors.

Sadly, ASUS has yet to release any information regarding the pricing of the ROG Swift PG329Q monitor or any information on when this monitor will be available. The ROG Swift PG329Q monitor's specifications can be found on DisplaySpecifications.com.