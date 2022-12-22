ASUS’s Intel B760 Motherboards Leak Out: ROG STRIX & TUF Gaming In ATX, mATX & ITX Options

ASUS's upcoming Intel B760 motherboards have leaked out ahead of their launch at CES 2023 and come in various flavors from ROG STRIX to TUF Gaming.

ASUS Readies Intel B760 Motherboards In Various Mainstream & Budget Options, ITX & mATX Designs Pictured

The latest pictures of ASUS's upcoming Intel B760 motherboards have been leaked out by leaker, Momomo_US. The pictures give us a first look at the latest ROG STRIX & TUF Gaming options for mainstream and budget users. There are three ASUS ROG STRIX & a single TUF Gaming design in the leaked pictures.

ASUS ROG STRIX B760-A Gaming WIFI motherboard comes in an ATX form factor with DDR4 memory support. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

Starting with the top, we have the ASUS ROG STRIX B760-A Gaming WIFI DDR4 motherboard which comes in an ATX form factor and seems to carry a 16 Phase VRM design with an 8+4 pin connector layout. The motherboard has a single PCIe Gen 5.0 x16, PCIe 3.0 x4, and PCIe 3.0 x1 slots. There are three M.2 slots, all of which are covered with heatsinks. The topmost PCIe slot comes with an easy GPU-release button. For storage, there are four SATA III Ports.

ASUS's ROG STRIX B760-G Gaming WIFI motherboard comes with DDR4 memory support in an mATX form factor. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

Next up, we have the ASUS ROG STRIX B760-G Gaming WIFI DDR4 motherboard which comes in an mATX form factor and seems to carry a similar 16-phase VRM design with an 8+4 connector layout. The motherboard has a PCIe Gen 5.0 x16, PCIe Gen 4.0 x4, and two PCIe Gen 4.0 x1 slots. There are two M.2 slots and storage options include four SATA III ports.

ASUS's ROG STRIX B760-I Gaming WIFI motherboard comes with a Mini-ITX form factor and DDR5 memory support. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

ASUS also has a Mini-ITX Intel B760 motherboard in the form of the ROG STRIX B760-I Gaming WIFI which carries DDR5 DIMM slots and a 10 - 12 phase VRM design that is powered by a single 8-pin connector. The motherboard comes with a single PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 slot and a single M.2 slot too. It carries four SATA III ports and a gamer aesthetic too.

The black and yellow returns with ASUS B760 TUF Gaming lineup. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

There's also a single ASUS TUF Gaming motherboard based on the B760 chipset, the B760-P PLUS WIFI DDR4. The motherboard has a power delivery similar to the ASUS ROG STRIX B760-A but with its own TUF Gaming aesthetic in black and yellow accents.

In addition to these, several Intel B760 motherboards from Gigabyte and MSI were also leaked out a couple of days ago by Videocardz which can be seen below. We also leaked covered the MSI B760 motherboards and their respective PCBs in our leak here.

Intel and AMD will be competing in the mainstream segment with the 13th Gen Non-K & Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU families. Both CPU lineups will take full advantage of budget motherboards to attract gamers. While AMD has its B650 lineup which is DDR5-only, Intel has both B660 (DDR4 + DDR5) and the upcoming B760 (DDR4 + DDR5) motherboards for gamers & general consumers.

There are reports that the upcoming lineup will cost up to 10% higher than the existing B660 designs but that remains to be seen. Intel's B760 motherboards & 13th Gen Non-K CPUs will be available in the first week of January, just a week prior to the AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU launch.