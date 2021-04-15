The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids expansion has been slightly delayed, Ubisoft has announced.

Initially slated for a release later this month on April 29th, the first DLC for Valhalla will now release on May 13. According to Ubisoft, this delay is needed in order to be able to deliver a “more refined experience”. The publisher announced the news through Twitter some hours ago. An article, providing insights and transparency, is currently being worked on.

To deliver a more refined experience, we’re sharing that: ⛰️Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13

📝We’re working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process Thanks for your patience. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news! pic.twitter.com/aQUPR8cWNV — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 14, 2021

Details about Valhalla’s expansions were first revealed back in October of last year.

Expansion 1 - Wrath of the Druids (Spring 2021): In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.

Expansion 2 - The Siege of Paris (Summer 2021): In The Siege of Paris, players will have the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking History with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia. During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan’s future.

Interestingly enough, less than a month ago, Ubisoft confirmed that the Wrath of the Druids DLC would release on April 29th. Luckily for Valhalla fans, we’re only looking at a slight delay for the expansion.

“Our first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, will be available this spring on April 29”, Ubisoft wrote in a blog post last month. “Explore and smuggle your way through the haunted beauty of Ireland as you gain the favor of Gaelic kings and confront the druidic cult, the Children of Danu. This expansion will be available as a standalone purchase or as part of the Season Pass.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available globally now across PC, consoles, and Stadia.