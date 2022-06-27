New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.5.3 Adds Free “Bifröst” Gear and Packs Numerous Improvements and Fixes; Addresses Infinite Black Screen on Xbox Series X|S

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.5.3 is being deployed across all platforms tomorrow, Ubisoft has announced.

The new title update will go live on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC tomorrow at 12 pm UTC/GMT, 2 pm CET, 8 am EDT, 5 am PDT, and 10 pm AEST. Those on PlayStation platforms can expect a download between 1.2 and 1.4GB, whereas Xbox players will need to download 8.4/8.8GB of new data. On PC, the new 1.5.3 update weighs in at 7.17GB.

As revealed through the official release notes for this update, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.5.3 will add support for new “Bifröst” Gear, including The Shimmering Shield and Iridescent Axe. Both items will be available for free through the in-game Animus store from tomorrow through July 26th.

As always, this update also contains numerous improvements and bug fixes, including various fixes for quests and activities introduced with the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. In addition, the title update also aims to resolve various clipping, graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues. Also interesting for those on Xbox Series - this update addresses the infinite black screen after changing the graphics mode.

We’ve included the official patch notes for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.5.3 down below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.5.3 Release Notes MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES Addressed Brudd is stuck outside of the map during Gift to the God.

Brudd stops moving during Gift to the God after loading save.

Quest marker and objective both disappear if players open the Pause Menu when the last dialogue scene with Brudd starts.

Offset camera can be observed at the beginning of the dialogue scene with Ivaldi in the safehouse during The Vault of the Ancients.

Unable to progress after talking to Ivaldi in The Vault of the Ancients.

Long transition between the end of the fight with Eysa and the following dialogue scene in The Warlord's Daughter. It was a tough battle, needed a breather.

Players unable to move after opening one of the unlockable doors in Sinmara's castle (Pride of the Aesir).

Fast travel is locked if players do not fully complete the World Event The Seed of Travi. Unable to interact with Banski in the Not Today, Jotun World Event. WORLD Addressed Crew members would ask for players’ help to loot and raid even though the raid has already been completed. “We’ve had one yes, but what about second Raids?”

Various incorrect AI behaviors. VALKYRIE ARENA Addressed Dying before reaching the completion screen would cause players to remain stuck underground.

Dead bodies of NPCs appearing when loading the autosave of a newly started tale.

The Bear of Blue Waters does not spawn and the Glacial Bear Encounter tale skips from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2.

The lynx stops attacking players during the Shapeshifters of Legend tale.

Finisher animations for the first wave of lynx are not working properly. GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, AND AUDIO Addressed Eivor's name being mentioned by allies instead of Havi in certain locations.

Offset animation when performing a finisher on a Slayer with the Dane axe and an Atgeir weapon.

Muspel Slayers not holding their weapons correctly upon being resurrected. Significant lack of discipline.

Resurrected NPCs not holding any weapons upon leaving and returning to their location.

Various issues where Havi would remain stuck in a free-fall animation and/or get desynchronized. UI/HUD Addressed The Block Stat line is missing on the inventory page for the All-Father's Guard shield.

Incorrect Altar completion message in England upon completion of the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion. ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA WORLD Addressed Instances of grass and/or foliage disappearing as players approach. ARMORY Addressed Armory loadout feature is not available after travelling to Svartalfheim.

Loadouts are not available in the Mythical Worlds. MASTERY CHALLENGE Addressed Level Scaling option is automatically switched to Harder upon participating in any Mastery Challenge.

Long loading time when reloading or exiting any challenge.

Leaf Bow and Raven Sickle reappearing in Hildiran's shop after completing the Dawn of Ragnarök's introduction quest.

Players don’t have enough currency to purchase all the sets from Hildiran's Wares.

Uffentune Challenge: Mastery Challenge assets are present outside of the trial.

Anderitum Hideout Raven Challenge: Unable to loot the key from the Destroyer if players acquired it once and restarted the trial without unlocking the cell door. MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES Addressed Enemy and Ally NPC remains idle during the quest Kingdom's End (Hamtunscire). ASSASSIN’S CREED CROSSOVER STORIES Addressed Online Service Error received upon trying to see a photo taken during the introduction scene. GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, AND AUDIO Addressed Flowers from the Vikingr Braids hairstyles are missing during dialogue scenes if players have equipped a helmet.

Eivor goes into a T-pose when dropping down from the eastern viewpoint in Cent.

Numerous clipping issues.

Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues. UI/HUD Addressed Silver and XP boost buff not appearing above the adrenaline bar after initiating a feast.

Numerous UI/HUD issues. DISCOVERY TOUR: VIKING AGE XBOX Addressed Infinite black screen upon changing the graphics mode setting (Xbox Series X|S). UI/HUD Addressed The Tracked Quest banner overlaps with all quest names in the Pause Menu when Text Size is set to large.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now globally for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia.