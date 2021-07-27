Assassin’s Creed Valhalla the Siege of Paris PlayStation 5 File Size Revealed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris DLC expansion launches next month on PC and consoles, and now we have learned how big the download will be on PlayStation 5.

According to PlayStation Game Size, the DLC expansion will be around 10 GB big on the current generation console by Sony. The file size for other formats hasn't been revealed, but it probably won't differ much.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update Adds Level Scaling, The Siege of Paris DLC Dated

Yesterday, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris will release on August 12th. The publisher also confirmed all the details on the 1.3.0 update which drops today on all formats. This update adds the time-limited Sigrblot Festival event, new Level Scaling options, new skills, and more.

Sigrblot Festival Sigrblot Festival is a new time-limited event from July 29-August 19.

Partake in new festivities and quests to receive exclusive festival rewards (including a one-handed sword!!)

Players must reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire OR Ledecestrescire) and be at least Settlement Level 2 to participate in the Sigrblot Festival. Level Scaling We added a new menu option to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to adjust NPC levels to your liking. You may choose from the following options: Off = Scaling is turned off; enemies appear exactly as prescribed in the region description. Default = Lower enemies are brought up to 30 power levels under the player’s level (How the game is intended to be played). Constant = Enemies will be at least the same power level of the player. Harder = Enemies will be 20+ power levels above the player. Nightmarish = Enemies will be 50+ power levels above the player.

Note: Boss encounters and game modes will not be impacted by this as they have their own intended difficulty settings.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.