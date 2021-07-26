Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update Adds Level Scaling, The Siege of Paris DLC Dated

The next update Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches tomorrow, and it’s a big one, adding lever scaling, new skills, and setting the game up for the Sigrblot Festival event and The Siege of Paris story expansion. For those who haven’t been keeping up, here’s another look at some of AC Valhalla’s upcoming content.

Here’s a rundown of all the new content Ubisoft Montreal has prepared for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.3.0:

The Siege of Paris – Expansion 2 Added support for The Siege of Paris, preparing the game for the expansion release (a separate download is required on release day.) Sigrblot Festival Sigrblot Festival is a new time-limited event from July 29-August 19.

Partake in new festivities and quests to receive exclusive festival rewards (including a one-handed sword!!)

Players must reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire OR Ledecestrescire) and be at least Settlement Level 2 to participate in the Sigrblot Festival. Level Scaling We added a new menu option to the game to adjust NPC levels to your liking. You may choose from the following options: Off = Scaling is turned off; enemies appear exactly as prescribed in the region description. Default = Lower enemies are brought up to 30 power levels under the player’s level (How the game is intended to be played). Constant = Enemies will be at least the same power level of the player. Harder = Enemies will be 20+ power levels above the player. Nightmarish = Enemies will be 50+ power levels above the player.

Note: Boss encounters and game modes will not be impacted by this as they have their own intended difficulty settings. Skill Tree Update The Skill Tree has improved visibility for new skills added throughout the post-launch.

We’ve added an option that will auto-acquire all the skill nodes required to reach the currently highlighted node (if you have enough skill points available). New Skills Raven Light Fingered: Eivor will now automatically pick up nearby loot with a quick flick of the wrist (without having to press the interact button).

Thrill of War: Gain adrenaline as long as you remain in conflict. Bear Heidrun Slam: Press R2 while sprinting to knock enemies back with a powerful knee slam.

Idunn's Heart: Passively regenerate recent health loss after a short delay. Wolf Survival Instinct: When at less than a third of health, hold -> for partial healing (Exchange adrenaline for health).

Wolf Warrior: Your damage increases the lower your health.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ver. 1.3.0 also includes a long list of bug fixes and gameplay tweaks – you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. Update 1.3.0 drops tomorrow (July 27) and The Siege of Paris will be available on August 12.