Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Leaked DLC Trophy List Confirms New Weapon Types

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is going to receive new weapon types in the future, judging from a leaked Trophy List that has surfaced online.

As reported on Twitter by @xj0nathan, the two new weapon types will be the Sickle and the Short Sword. While the latter was confirmed to be in the works some time ago, the leaked Trophy List seems to suggest that it will become available in the second DLC expansion, Siege of Paris.

Defeat 100 enemies by using a Sickle (Expansion 1: Wrath of the Druids) Ici, "Sickle" désigne une serpe, le petit outil utilisé par les druides pour couper le gui pic.twitter.com/LiBMhrebhz — j0nathan⚡ (@xj0nathan) March 24, 2021

Defeat 100 enemies by using a Short Sword (Expansion 2: The Siege of Paris) Confirmation de l'arrivée des épées à une main dans le second DLC ! — j0nathan⚡ (@xj0nathan) March 24, 2021

In Wrath of the Druids, available on 29th April, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings. The Wrath of the Druids expansion can be purchased as a standalone. Players can also access the expansion through the Season Pass, available now or as part of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold, Ultimate, and Collector Editions.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.