Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Leaked DLC Trophy List Confirms New Weapon Types
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is going to receive new weapon types in the future, judging from a leaked Trophy List that has surfaced online.
As reported on Twitter by @xj0nathan, the two new weapon types will be the Sickle and the Short Sword. While the latter was confirmed to be in the works some time ago, the leaked Trophy List seems to suggest that it will become available in the second DLC expansion, Siege of Paris.
Defeat 100 enemies by using a Sickle (Expansion 1: Wrath of the Druids)
Ici, "Sickle" désigne une serpe, le petit outil utilisé par les druides pour couper le gui pic.twitter.com/LiBMhrebhz
— j0nathan⚡ (@xj0nathan) March 24, 2021
Defeat 100 enemies by using a Short Sword (Expansion 2: The Siege of Paris)
Confirmation de l'arrivée des épées à une main dans le second DLC !
— j0nathan⚡ (@xj0nathan) March 24, 2021
The first major Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC expansion, Wrath of the Druids, will be released on April 29th on all platforms. This expansion will see players travel to Ireland to uncover the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult.
In Wrath of the Druids, available on 29th April, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings. The Wrath of the Druids expansion can be purchased as a standalone. Players can also access the expansion through the Season Pass, available now or as part of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold, Ultimate, and Collector Editions.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.
Become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore England's Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.
- Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses.
- Relive the visceral fighting style of the Vikings as you dual-wield powerful weapons.
- Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of enemies ever in Assassin's Creed.
- Shape the growth of your character and your clan's settlement with every choice you make.
- Explore a Dark Age open world, from the harsh shores of Norway to the beautiful kingdoms of England
