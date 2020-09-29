Assassin’s Creed Valhalla New Trailer Provides New Look At Eivor’s Story

A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer has been released today, focusing on the game's story.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, provides a new look at Eivor's story and at how his destiny will influence the kingdoms of England.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 Development in Disarray, Michel Ancel Accused of Toxic Management [Update]

Become Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor’s clan must secure a future among the broken kingdoms of England.

Ubisoft also announced today a series of Assassin's Creed Valhalla podcasts called Echoes of Valhalla that will unveil the historical background of the game. More information can be found on Spotify.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set during in ninth-century England, and it will see players build their own Viking legend, create and manage their own settlement and meet several historical figures like King Alfred the Great.

WRITE YOUR VIKING SAGA

Blaze your own path across England with advanced RPG mechanics. Fight brutal battles, lead fiery raids or use strategy and alliances with other leaders to bring victory. Every choice you make in combat and conversation is another step on the path to greatness. LEAD EPIC RAIDS

Lead a crew of raiders and launch lightning-fast surprise attacks against Saxon armies and fortresses. Claim the riches of your enemies' lands for your clan and expand your influence far beyond your growing settlement. ENGAGE IN VISCERAL COMBAT

Unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior as you dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against relentless foes. Decapitate opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your Hidden Blade.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and S on November 10th. The PlayStation 5 version will also be available at launch.