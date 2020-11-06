Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches next week, and Ubisoft has revealed some new launch details, including the game’s file size and what to expect from its Day 1 patch. Despite its impressive visuals and large open world, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will only weigh in at around 45 GB on most platforms. This puts it roughly in line with other recent Assassin’s Creed games, including Origin (42 GB) and Odyssey (46 GB). Check out the file sizes for all platforms, below.

Xbox Series X|S: 45 GB

Xbox One: 44 GB

PlayStation 5: 45 GB

PlayStation 4: 45 GB

PC: 45 GB

Watch Us Invade England and Fight Saxons In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Meanwhile, here’s what’s included in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Day 1 patch:

New Content: Added additional localized audio packs. Availability differs per region, consult our article for supported languages to get a full breakdown.

The Codex - We’re excited to reveal that the beloved Animus Database will return with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as “Codex”. The Codex has two parts, the Database & Tutorials.

Database - The Database provides information about the world and its people.

Tutorials – Tutorials provides insights on everything you have learned so far. Game Improvements: Fine-tuned the balancing of the game

Addressed various quest-related nuisances

Improved performance and stability

Miscellaneous bug fixes

Of course, this update is just the beginning for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game will received the following two expansions as part of its $40 Season Pass, as well as regular free content updates (you can get more details on them here).

Wrath of the Druids (Expansion 1, Spring 2021): In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.

The Siege of Paris (Expansion 2, Summer 2021): In The Siege of Paris, players will have the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking History with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia. During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan's future.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches on November 10 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/X, and PS4, and November 12 or 19 on PS5, depending on where you live. You can check out some new exclusive footage of the game, right here.