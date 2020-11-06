Watch Us Invade England and Fight Saxons In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is almost upon us, and soon enough players all over the world will be able to write their own Viking saga together with Eivor and his fellow companions.

While we still cannot tell you if the latest entry in the series manages to improve the RPG formula introduced by Assassin's Creed Origin, we can show how the very first quest set in England. Watch Eivor, his longtime friend Sigurd and other loyal raiders approach the main camp of the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, fight unwelcoming Saxons, and establish a foothold in 9th Century England right below.

PS5 Games Can only Be Stored on the System’s SDD, Can’t be Transferred to a Standard HDD

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches on November 10th on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Owners of the current-gen version will be able to upgrade it to the next-gen version for free.