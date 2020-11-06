Watch Us Invade England and Fight Saxons In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is almost upon us, and soon enough players all over the world will be able to write their own Viking saga together with Eivor and his fellow companions.
While we still cannot tell you if the latest entry in the series manages to improve the RPG formula introduced by Assassin's Creed Origin, we can show how the very first quest set in England. Watch Eivor, his longtime friend Sigurd and other loyal raiders approach the main camp of the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, fight unwelcoming Saxons, and establish a foothold in 9th Century England right below.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches on November 10th on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Owners of the current-gen version will be able to upgrade it to the next-gen version for free.
WRITE YOUR VIKING SAGA
Blaze your own path across England with advanced RPG mechanics. Fight brutal battles, lead fiery raids or use strategy and alliances with other leaders to bring victory. Every choice you make in combat and conversation is another step on the path to greatness.
LEAD EPIC RAIDS
Lead a crew of raiders and launch lightning-fast surprise attacks against Saxon armies and fortresses. Claim the riches of your enemies' lands for your clan and expand your influence far beyond your growing settlement.
ENGAGE IN VISCERAL COMBAT
Unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as you dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against relentless foes. Decapitate opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your Hidden Blade.
GROW YOUR SETTLEMENT
Your clan's new home grows with your legend. Customise your settlement by building upgradable structures. Unlock new features and quests by constructing a barracks, a blacksmith, a tattoo parlour, and much more.
