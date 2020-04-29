Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Is Likely The Name Of The Next Entry In Series, As Domain Gets Registered By Ubisoft

The next entry in the Assassin's Creed series is likely going to be called Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Gandi SAS recently registered an assassinscreedvalhalla.com domain, hinting at the fact that this going to be the final name of the new entry in the series that is currently being revealed by an ongoing livestream. Gandi SAS is cleary Ubisoft, as it has registered the domain for Assassin's Creed Odyssey as well.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been known for a long time as Assassin's Creed Ragnarok. Most of the rumors talking about the game revealed that the game will be set during the Viking Age and that players will be able to explore several kingdoms like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and parts of England. The role-playing game mechanics introduced in Origins and Odyssey will also return in full force, alongside a streamlined variant of the ship combat seen in older entries in the series. All these details have yet to be confirmed, so we still do not know if previous leaks are 100% correct.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has yet to be revealed in full. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.