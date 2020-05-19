Assassin’s Creed Unity New Video Shows How Ray Tracing Could Improve Its Visuals

Assassin's Creed Unity is one of the first big titles of the current generation, but it can be made to look as great as recent games with mods, as shown by a brand new video.

OreoShaman recently released a new video that shows the game running with a few mods, including one that introduces an effect that similar to real ray tracing. With the removal of all HUD elements and this mod, AC Unity truly looks like a cinematic experience and every bit as good as other more recent games.

Assassin's Creed Unity has been released back in 2014. The game is still today considered as one of the most controversial entries in the series, due to the bugs and glitches that plagued the game at launch, which have all been fixed since.

Take ownership of the story by customising Arno's equipement to make the experience unique to you, both visually and mechanically. In addition to an epic single-player experience, Assassin’s Creed Unity delivers the excitement of playing with up to three friends through online cooperative gameplay in specific missions. Throughout the game, take part in one of the most pivotal moments of French history in a compelling storyline and a breath-taking playground that brought you the city of lights of today.

The next entry in the Assassin's Creed series to release on PC and consoles is Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Full details on the next-gen version of the game have yet to be confirmed in full, but it has been revealed that the game will run at least at 4K resolution, 30 FPS on Xbox Series X.

Currently, we can guarantee that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will run at least 30 FPS. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times, allowing players to immerse themselves in history and the world without friction. Finally, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will benefit from improved graphics made possible by the Xbox Series X, and we can't wait to see the beautiful world we're creating in stunning 4K resolution.

Assassin's Creed Unity is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.