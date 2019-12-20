Assassin’s Creed Dev Ubisoft Montreal Cancels a Secret Project Three Years in the Making

Ubisoft Montreal, the studio behind some of the publisher’s most important games, including the biggest entries in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs, has apparently cancelled a major unannounced project three years in the making. This information was spilled on Twitter by Ubisoft programmer Louis de Carufel (who might be in for a stern talking to from Ubisoft PR)…

I just learned that the project I've been working on for the past 3 years has been cancelled. This is tough news because I've been working with all these people for around 7 years, during which we have shipped both Watch_Dogs and Watch_Dogs 2. — Louis de Carufel (@SpaceTangent) December 20, 2019

Rainbow Six Siege’s Core Development Team is Moving on to a New Project

Thankfully, according to Carufel, nobody that was working on the mystery project will lose their jobs, and will instead be reassigned to other projects at Ubi Montreal. Interestingly, he also lets slip that over 200 people were working on the project, so it was a big deal.

However, the good thing about working at @UbisoftMTL is that nobody in the team has lost their job! Every single one of the 200+ people in the team will be reassigned to an existing project in the studio (there's over 15 of them). We even get to choose which ones we prefer! — Louis de Carufel (@SpaceTangent) December 20, 2019

So it's tough news, but I now see it as an opportunity to learn a new engine and meet new people. Some of the projects are shipping in 2020, while others are just starting. It's gonna be a difficult choice! — Louis de Carufel (@SpaceTangent) December 20, 2019

Of course, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier is getting in on the behind-the-scenes gossip, revealing some details about the cancelled game on ResetEra. Apparently, the just-cancelled game is not Pioneer, which was teased in Watch Dogs 2, but already cancelled a while ago. It also wasn’t a Splinter Cell title, so don’t bother getting worked up about that. This latest cancellation was a new IP from the Watch Dogs team, which would have been a Destiny-like live-service game.

It’s always disappointing to hear about new IPs not coming to fruition, but hopefully it’s on to bigger and better things for the team. What type of new IP would you like to see from Ubisoft Montreal next?