  ⋮  

Assassin’s Creed Dev Ubisoft Montreal Cancels a Secret Project Three Years in the Making

By
30 mins ago
Submit
Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal, the studio behind some of the publisher’s most important games, including the biggest entries in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs, has apparently cancelled a major unannounced project three years in the making. This information was spilled on Twitter by Ubisoft programmer Louis de Carufel (who might be in for a stern talking to from Ubisoft PR)…

Rainbow Six Siege’s Core Development Team is Moving on to a New Project

Thankfully, according to Carufel, nobody that was working on the mystery project will lose their jobs, and will instead be reassigned to other projects at Ubi Montreal. Interestingly, he also lets slip that over 200 people were working on the project, so it was a big deal.

Of course, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier is getting in on the behind-the-scenes gossip, revealing some details about the cancelled game on ResetEra. Apparently, the just-cancelled game is not Pioneer, which was teased in Watch Dogs 2, but already cancelled a while ago. It also wasn’t a Splinter Cell title, so don’t bother getting worked up about that. This latest cancellation was a new IP from the Watch Dogs team, which would have been a Destiny-like live-service game.

It’s always disappointing to hear about new IPs not coming to fruition, but hopefully it’s on to bigger and better things for the team. What type of new IP would you like to see from Ubisoft Montreal next?

Submit

Related