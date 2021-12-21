Assassin’s Creed Origins 60FPS Patch for PS5/XSX Being Looked At, Ubisoft Confirms

An Assassin’s Creed Origins 60FPS patch for the next-gen consoles is being looked at, Ubisoft has confirmed.

The news was announced through the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account just now. “We are also looking into adding 60FPS support for Assassin's Creed Origins, so stay tuned”, the tweet reads.

Currently, the game is capped at 30FPS on consoles, whereas the framerate has been uncapped on PC. The game’s successor, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, already received a 60FPS update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S back in August of this year.

More details about Ubisoft’s plans to add 60FPS for Origins haven’t been shared just yet. We’ll update you as soon we learn more.

Assassin's Creed Origins was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC back in 2017. The game also made its way to Stadia last year. Here's what we had to say about the game upon release: