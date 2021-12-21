Assassin’s Creed Origins 60FPS Patch for PS5/XSX Being Looked At, Ubisoft Confirms
An Assassin’s Creed Origins 60FPS patch for the next-gen consoles is being looked at, Ubisoft has confirmed.
The news was announced through the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account just now. “We are also looking into adding 60FPS support for Assassin's Creed Origins, so stay tuned”, the tweet reads.
Currently, the game is capped at 30FPS on consoles, whereas the framerate has been uncapped on PC. The game’s successor, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, already received a 60FPS update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S back in August of this year.
More details about Ubisoft’s plans to add 60FPS for Origins haven’t been shared just yet. We’ll update you as soon we learn more.
Assassin's Creed Origins was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC back in 2017. The game also made its way to Stadia last year. Here's what we had to say about the game upon release:
That's right, as in most RPGs you'll now encounter foes that are virtually impossible to vanquish until you've grown in power. These enemies are signaled by the game with a skull, once again very much in the tradition of roleplaying games. I tried taking on a few skull-marked bandits near a tomb and while my hits barely made a dent into their health bar, it only took them a couple to send me in death (or desynchronization, to be precise). Needless to say, I had to stand down after a few tries and vow to come back later for vengeance.
This change may not sit very well with Assassin's Creed fans, and it does mean Origins loses a bit of the franchise's identity in this process.
Another majorly overhauled area has been the combat system, often cited as one of the biggest flaws of the latest franchise entries. I have only good things to say about combat - it's a huge improvement on all counts compared to the "paired animation system" employed up until Syndicate. Simply put, combat has never been this good in Assassin's Creed - it's fluid and satisfying thanks to great animations.
In Assassin's Creed Origins you'll dictate exactly where the swings go, finally. There is an optional lock-on for targeting, but I wouldn't recommend it when using a weapon capable of hitting multiple enemies at once. The huge variety of weapons is a great asset as it will allow you to pick whichever playstyle suits you best.
Everything has a pro and con. Maces deal a lot of damage, but they're really slow. Spears are faster while having the longest reach, but their damage is average. Dual blades, on the other hand, are lightning quick and deal significant damage, but only to a single target.
