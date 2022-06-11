Assassin’s Creed Infinity Unreal Engine 5 Fan Concept Showcase Shows the Beauty of Japan
A new Assassin's Creed Infinity Unreal Engine 5 concept showcase has been released and it shows us the beauty of Japan.
Created by YouTuber 'TeaserPlay', this Unreal Engine 5 concept video shows us what the next entry in the Assassin's Creed series could look like on next-gen hardware, and while this showcase isn't necessarily representative of the upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity, it does show some impressive visuals, lighting, and a beautiful Japan.
For this video, the team created parts of Kamakura-era Japan (1192 - 1333) in Epic's new game engine. The showcase features Unreal Engine 5's new Lumen lighting tech, and the engine's Nanite virtualized geometry system. For the main character in this video, 'TeaserPlay' used the Aguilar model (as also featured in the Assassin's Creed movie Michael Fassbender). You can check out this great-looking showcase down below:
After various reports and rumors, Ubisoft officially confirmed the existence of Assassin's Creed Infinity last year, which is said to be still relatively early in development. The next installment in the franchise is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec via a collaborative, cross-studio structure led by franchise veteran Marc-Alexis Côté.
Joint production efforts on Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be headed up by Ubisoft Montreal’s Julien Laferrière who has been named senior producer, overseeing production at both studios. Laferrière brings along extensive experience with the franchise, having worked on Assassin’s Creed since 2007 before most recently becoming producer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Creative leads for Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a cross-studio collaboration, as well. Jonathan Dumont and Clint Hocking will share leadership as creative directors, overseeing their respective teams at Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal. Dumont was previously world director on Assassin’s Creed Syndicate at Ubisoft Quebec before becoming creative director on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Meanwhile, this moment marks Hocking’s return to Ubisoft Montreal, having started at the studio in 2001 as a level designer, game designer, and scriptwriter on the original Splinter Cell before becoming creative director on Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Far Cry 2, and most recently Watch Dogs: Legion.
