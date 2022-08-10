New Assassin’s Creed Infinity Unreal Engine 5 Showcase Shows an Incredible Ancient Persia

A brand-new Assassin’s Creed Infinity Unreal Engine 5 fan concept trailer has been released, showing a beautiful ancient Persia.

Artist and YouTuber ‘TeaserPlay’ has been creating quite a few fan concept trailers of popular games running in Epic’s new game engine, and back in June, the YouTuber already released an Assassin’s Creed Infinity concept trailer set in Japan. Fast forward two months and the artist has now released a similar concept video. This time, however, the concept video takes us to ancient Persia and shows fans the origins of the Hashashins.

In the video, historical monuments were recreated, including Persepolis, Cyrus the Great's tomb, Pasargad, and Biston. For the main character, the creator used Aguilar de Nerha – the master Master Assassin and Mentor of the Spanish Brotherhood of Assassins as featured in the 2016’s Assassin’s Creed movie.

The video features Epic’s new Nanite virtualized geometry system and Lumen lighting tech.

Check out the fan showcase down below:

Like previous UE5 fan showcases, it’s an interesting watch. Still, it should be remembered this is merely a fan concept, and in no way an official release from Ubisoft. Moreover, it should be noted that Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed titles run in Ubisoft's own Anvil game engine.

Ubisoft has yet to fully detail Assassin's Creed Infinity, but we do know that the game is currently being developed by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec.

Creative leads for Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a cross-studio collaboration, as well. Jonathan Dumont and Clint Hocking will share leadership as creative directors, overseeing their respective teams at Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal. Dumont was previously world director on Assassin’s Creed Syndicate at Ubisoft Quebec before becoming creative director on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Meanwhile, this moment marks Hocking’s return to Ubisoft Montreal, having started at the studio in 2001 as a level designer, game designer, and scriptwriter on the original Splinter Cell before becoming creative director on Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Far Cry 2, and most recently Watch Dogs: Legion.