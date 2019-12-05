ASRock’s X570 Extreme4 Motherboard is On Sale For $170 US

ASRock's high-end motherboard, the X570 Extreme4 motherboard, is 29% off, making this usually $239.99 AM4 motherboard cost just $169.99. The Extreme4 motherboard supports 2000 and 3000 Ryzen CPUs, but only Ryzen 3000 Series will be able to take advantage of the faster RAM compatibility and PCIe 4.0 slot.

ASRock's X570 Extereme4 motherboard is only $169.99 on NewEgg.com!

The X570 offers a ten power phase design, which massively helps with overclocking the CPU or powering some of the High-end Ryzen 3000 CPUs. With the support for AMD Ryzen 3000 Series allows for PCIe gen four slots, this motherboard has not one of those ports but 2 PCIe 4.0 x 16 ports and three PCIe 4.0 x1 ports allowing for massive connectivity with the newest technology. With this ten power phase design, this allows for DDR4 at the fantastic speeds of 4666 MHz, which is some of the fastest RAM speeds on the market.

AMD X670 – Upcoming AM4 Chipset to be Produced by Third Party

This motherboard not only offers PCIe 4.0 if you use a Ryzen Processor that has an included GPU, but this motherboard also has an HDMI port located on the back, which allows you to connect a 4K60 FPS monitor.

The I/O of this motherboard is fantastic, offering two USB 3.2 Gen2 (having both the form factor of Type-A and Type-C), Eleven USB 3.2 Gen1 (four ports are designated for the front of the case, six in the rear, and one front Type-C). Along with those USB ports, there is a PS/2 port that will allow for either a mouse or a keyboard. All of these ports are accessible through the integrated IO Shield, and this allows for less dust to get into your system.











This motherboard offers some amazing RGB lights, using ASRock Polychrome RGB allows for very comprehensive control to built-in RGB lights, CPU Fans, or Connected LED strips.

This deal is only going last until Sunday, which gives you six days to buy this fantastic motherboard at an amazingly discounted rate. If you have a Ryzen 3000 series CPU and at some point are planning to upgrade to an X570 motherboard, then this might be the perfect time to do so. Any X570 motherboard that has all PCIe 4.0 ports is a rare sight, and for this low of a price is even more limited, most X570 motherboards offer one or two PCIe 4.0 ports, and the X570 Extreme4 has all PCIe 4.0 Ports.