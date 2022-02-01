ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Mini-ITX Graphics Cards Spotted But Designed For OEMs & System Integrators

It's easy to forget that AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT isn't the only Navi 24 GPU-based graphics card out there as the RX 6400 exists too. The other graphics card is purely designed for OEMs and SIs but it looks like manufacturers are still going to offer them in custom flavors.

ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX Series Offers Mini-ITX GPU Design To OEMs & SIs

The ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX 4 GB graphics card was spotted within EEC database by KOMACHI (via Videocardz). The graphics card has the 'RX6400 CLI 4G' product name and comes with the same design as the Radeon RX 6500 XT but has a cut-down Navi 24 GPU core along with all the cut-down features that the chip comes with.

The AMD Radeon RX 6400 is based on a slightly cut-down 'XL' chip with 768 cores. The card retains its 4 GB GDDR6 memory and features a clock speed of 2321 MHz which is almost 500 MHz slower than the RX 6500 XT. The RX 6400 is not going to require any power connectors to boot thanks to its 53W TDP. It features 112 GB/s standard and 232 GB/s IFC bandwidth. The lower TDP and the exclusion of power connectors is the main reason why the core clock is so low compared to the RX 6500 XT.

While the Radeon RX 6400 is expected to launch relatively soon, it will likely be kept as an OEM-only model & won't get custom variants. In the official renders, it can be seen that the card is designed for the entry-level and low-profile GPU market with a single-slot and half-height form factor which features a single fan and an HDMI + DP output. AMD never announced the pricing of the Radeon RX 6400 graphics card but it is likely to have an MSRP of around $149 US considering the 6500 XT has an MSRP of $199 US. But still, it is never going to make it to the DIY market though one can expect some shop owners and 3rd party sellers to start listing RX 6400 on retail sites, pulled from OEM PCs.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup: