ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Mini-ITX Graphics Cards Spotted But Designed For OEMs & System Integrators

By Hassan Mujtaba
It's easy to forget that AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT isn't the only Navi 24 GPU-based graphics card out there as the RX 6400 exists too. The other graphics card is purely designed for OEMs and SIs but it looks like manufacturers are still going to offer them in custom flavors.

ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX Series Offers Mini-ITX GPU Design To OEMs & SIs

The ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX 4 GB graphics card was spotted within EEC database by KOMACHI (via Videocardz). The graphics card has the 'RX6400 CLI 4G' product name and comes with the same design as the Radeon RX 6500 XT but has a cut-down Navi 24 GPU core along with all the cut-down features that the chip comes with.

ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX custom Mini ITX graphics card has been listed over at EEC. (Image Credits: EEC)
The AMD Radeon RX 6400 is based on a slightly cut-down 'XL' chip with 768 cores. The card retains its 4 GB GDDR6 memory and features a clock speed of 2321 MHz which is almost 500 MHz slower than the RX 6500 XT. The RX 6400 is not going to require any power connectors to boot thanks to its 53W TDP. It features 112 GB/s standard and 232 GB/s IFC bandwidth. The lower TDP and the exclusion of power connectors is the main reason why the core clock is so low compared to the RX 6500 XT.

While the Radeon RX 6400 is expected to launch relatively soon, it will likely be kept as an OEM-only model & won't get custom variants. In the official renders, it can be seen that the card is designed for the entry-level and low-profile GPU market with a single-slot and half-height form factor which features a single fan and an HDMI + DP output. AMD never announced the pricing of the Radeon RX 6400 graphics card but it is likely to have an MSRP of around $149 US considering the 6500 XT has an MSRP of $199 US. But still, it is never going to make it to the DIY market though one can expect some shop owners and 3rd party sellers to start listing RX 6400 on retail sites, pulled from OEM PCs.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6400AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XT)?Navi 23 (XL)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node6nm6nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size107mm2107mm2237mm2237mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors5.4 Billion5.4 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units12162832406072808080
Stream Processors768102417922048256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPs48/3264/32112/64128/64160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2039 MHz2610 MHz2044 MHz2359 MHz2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost Clock2321 MHz2815 MHz2491 MHz2589 MHz2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs3.5 TFLOPs5.7 TFLOPs9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus64-bit64-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps18 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth112 GB/s144 GB/s224 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP53W107W132W160W230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price$149 US?$199 US$329 US$379 US$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US
