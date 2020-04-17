ASRock has launched the Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX 8G graphics card. The graphics card is powered by the AMD advanced 7nm RDNA architecture, features new Compute Units delivering incredible performance and is optimized for better visual effects such as volumetric lighting, blur effects, depth of field, and multi-level cache hierarchy for reduced latency and highly responsive gaming.

The Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX 8G graphics card takes 1080p gaming to the next level, delivering ultra-responsive, high-fidelity AAA gaming at up to 60 FPS and e-Sports gaming at up to 90 FPS. The Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX 8G is equipped with up to 8GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory and PCI Express 4.0 support for maximum game performance, exceptional power efficiency, and outstanding value. Furthermore, Radeon Image Sharpening, FidelityFX, Radeon Anti-Lag, and Radeon FreeSync technologies bring about maximum performance and enhanced gaming experiences.

The specifications are quite good for such a small card. It features a base clock speed of 1607MHz and a game clock of 1717MHz. Finally, the boost clock on this GPU is 1845MHz which is quite fast. The memory mentioned above is 128-bit GDDR6 memory with a transfer speed of 14GBps which is quite respectable. The dimension of this GPU is 190 x 139 x 42 mm which makes it perfect for a small form factor build. One odd feature of this card is that it features support up to 8K HDR 60 Hz for the display. I say it is quite odd because this is not something I would recommend for usage in 8K HDR when there are much more formidable options that can run much better at 8K such as MSI's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio or a Radeon RX 5700 XT to more optimally handle 8K.

I do not see 8K as being reasonable as a monitor alone capable of 8K will cost you upwards of the $1000 mark, but for 1080p gaming, this option is quite formidable and can fit in almost every single system you could possibly make.