ASRock Rack Intros Brand New AMD EPYC Genoa ‘Zen 4’ Server CPU Motherboards

AMD recently launched the EPYC 9004 'Genoa' server CPU series and ASRock Rack has introduced a whole range of SP5 motherboards & rack options.

ASRock Rack Debuts Brand New SP5 Motherboards & Server Options With AMD EPYC Genoa CPU Support

ASRock Rack revealed its line of mainboards and servers which fully support the AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs. The newest products from ASRock Rack carry the new EPYC Zen 4 processors, offering customers support for PCIe 5.0, DDR5 compatibility, and 96 cores. The main focus of ASRock Rack's new server products is the future of technology, spanning through advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-performance computing, and high-level computations.

Building on the record-breaking performance of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors, the latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors help our customers achieve better business outcomes faster and address their most ambitious energy efficiency goals. Our new “Zen 4” architecture is optimized for modern workloads and delivers the core density, memory bandwidth and sophisticated security features customers demand. — Ram Peddibhotla, Corporate Vice President of EPYC product management, AMD

ASRock Rack introduces three new server motherboards for AMD's EPYC Genoa line of CPUs based on the SP5 socket (4096)t, the GENOAD8UD-2T/X550, GENOA2D24TM3-2L+, and GENOAD24QM3-2L2T/BCM.

ASRock Rack EPYC Genoa CPU Server Motherboards

GENOAD8UD-2T/X550

Deep Micro-ATX (10.4" x 10.5")

Single Socket SP5 (LGA 6096) supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

8 DIMM slots (1DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

4 PCIe5.0 / CXL1.1 x16

2 MCIO (PCIe5.0 x8 or 8 SATA 6Gb/s), 2 MCIO (PCIe5.0 x8), 1 MCIO (PCIe5.0 x4)

Supports 2 M.2 (PCIe4.0 x4)

Up to 16 SATA 6Gb/s

2 RJ45 (10GbE) by Intel® X550-AT2

Remote Management (IPMI)

Support ATX PSU or 12V DC-IN

GENOA2D24TM3-2L+

Proprietary T-shape (18.8607" x17.0149")

Dual Socket SP5 (LGA 6096) supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

12+12 DIMM slots (1DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

2 Gen-Z HP+8C (2 PCIe5.0 x16 / 2 CXL1.1 x16), 1 Gen-Z 4C+ (PCIe5.0 / CXL1.1 x16)

4 MCIO (PCIe5.0 x8 or 8 SATA 6Gb/s), 4 MCIO (PCIe5.0 x8)

Supports 2 M.2 (PCIe3.0 x4)

Up to 32 SATA 6Gb/s

2 RJ45 (1GbE) by Intel® i350

1 OCP NIC 3.0 (PCIe5.0 x16)

Remote Management (IPMI)

GENOAD24QM3-2L2T/BCM

EEB (12" x 14")

Single Socket SP5 (LGA 6096) supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

24 DIMM slots (2DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

4 PCIe5.0 x16

7 MCIO (PCIe5.0 x8), 2 MCIO (PCIe5.0 x8 or 8 SATA 6Gb/s)

Supports 2 M.2 (PCIe5.0 x4)

16 SATA 6Gb/s

2 RJ45 (10GbE) by Broadcom BCM57416

2 RJ45 (1GbE) by Intel® i210

1 OCP NIC 3.0 (PCIe5.0 x16)

Remote Management (IPMI)

The company launched four new general-purpose servers — the 1U4L4E-GENOA/2T, 1U8S4E-GENOA/2T, 1U4L-GENOA/2T, and the 2U12L8E-GENOA2.

General Purpose AMD EPYC Genoa CPU Servers

1U4L4E-GENOA/2T

1U Rackmount with 1+1, 80-PLUS Platinum, 750W Slim PSU

Single Socket SP5 (LGA 6096) supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

8 DIMM slots (1DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

4 hot-swap 2.5" NVMe (PCIe5.0 x4)/SATA drive bays

4 hot-swap 3.5" SATA drive bays

1 FHHL PCIe5.0 x16

Supports 2 M.2 (PCIe4.0 x4)

2 RJ45 (10GbE) by Intel® X550-AT2

Remote Management (IPMI)

1U8S4E-GENOA/2T

1U Rackmount with 1+1, 80-PLUS Platinum, 750W Slim PSU

Single Socket SP5 (LGA 6096) supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

8 DIMM slots (1DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

4 hot-swap 2.5" NVMe (PCIe5.0 x4)/SATA drive bays

8 hot-swap 2.5" SATA drive bays

1 FHHL PCIe5.0 x16

Supports 2 M.2 (PCIe4.0 x4)

2 RJ45 (10GbE) by Intel® X550-AT2

Remote Management (IPMI)

1U4L-GENOA/2T

1U Rackmount with 1+1, 80-PLUS Platinum, 750W Slim PSU

Single Socket SP5 (LGA 6096) supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

8 DIMM slots (1DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

4 hot-swap 3.5" SATA drive bays

Four fixed 2.5" SATA drive bays

1 FHHL PCIe5.0 x16

Supports 2 M.2 (PCIe4.0 x4)

2 RJ45 (10GbE) by Intel® X550-AT2

Remote Management (IPMI)

2U12L8E-GENOA2

2U Rackmount with 1+1, 80-PLUS Platinum, 2000W CRPS

Dual Socket SP5 (LGA 6096) supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

12+12 DIMM slots (1DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

8 hot-swap 3.5"/2.5" NVMe (PCIe4.0 x4)/SATA drive bays

4 hot-swap 3.5"/2.5" SATA drive bays

2 fixed 2.5" NVMe (PCIe5.0 x4) drive bays

2 FH PCIe4.0 x16 or 1 FH PCIe4.0 x16, 2 FH PCIe4.0 x8

2 FH PCIe4.0 x16 or 1 FH PCIe4.0 x16, 2 FH PCIe4.0 x8

1 low-profile PCIe4.0 x16 or 2 low-profile PCIe4.0 x8

Supports 2 M.2 (PCIe3.0 x4)

2 RJ45 (1GbE) by Intel® i350

1 OCP NIC 3.0 (PCIe5.0 x16)

Remote Management (IPMI)

Lastly, ASRock Rack released two all-flash NVMe servers — the U12E-GENOA/2L2T and the 1U12E-GENOA2.

All-Flash NVMe AMD EPYC Genoa CPU Servers

U12E-GENOA/2L2T

1U Rackmount with 1+1, 80-PLUS Platinum, 1000W Slim PSU

Single Socket SP5 (LGA 6096) supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

24 DIMM slots (2DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

12 hot-swap 2.5" NVMe (PCIe5.0 x4)/SATA drive bays

2 FHHL PCIe5.0 x16

Supports 2 M.2 (PCIe5.0 x4)

1 OCP NIC 3.0 (PCIe5.0 x16)

2 RJ45 (10GbE) by Broadcom BCM57416

2 RJ45 (1GbE) by Intel® i210

Remote Management (IPMI)

1U12E-GENOA2

1U Rackmount with 1+1, 80-PLUS Platinum, 1600W Slim PSU

Dual Socket SP5 (LGA 6096) supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors

12+12 DIMM slots (1DPC), supports DDR5 RDIMM, RDIMM-3DS

12 hot-swap 2.5" NVMe (PCIe5.0 x4) drive bays

3 HHHL PCIe5.0 x16

Supports 2 M.2 (PCIe3.0 x4)

1 OCP NIC 3.0 (PCIe5.0 x16)

2 RJ45 (1GbE) by Intel® i350

Remote Management (IPMI)

None of the products are available from ASRock Rack or its partners, but keep checking the company's website for when they become available.

