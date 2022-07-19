Menu
ASRock Rack AMD WRX80 workstation motherboard appears through Japanese online retailer

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 19, 2022
Source: PC 4U

Four days ago, Japanese retailer PC 4U began selling an ASRock Rack AMD WRX80 workstation motherboard on its website. The workstation motherboard is an ATX motherboard, specifically for power workstations that are compatible with the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor and offer a fantastic 7 PCIe 4.0 slots. The new ASRock Rack AMD WRX80 chipset motherboard retails for just over $1,000 on the website and is our first look from ASRock with the AMD WRX80 chipset motherboard.

ASRock Rack AMD WRX80 workstation ATX motherboard begins selling on Japanese computer seller site, unknown if it will there be a global release

The AMD WRX80 chipset motherboard by ASRock Rack is equipped with two ten gigabit LANs and support for video output through the onboard ASPEED AST2500 BMC. It also offers a simplistic cooling solution and a six-pin fan connector with seven units and an IPMI function. Another feature of the motherboard includes compatibility with DDR4-3200 memory. However, the staggering amount of PCIe 4.0 ports allow for sixteen slots equipped with two OcuLink for U.2 slots and two M.2 slots.

The motherboard, which is an ATX version, supports PCIe 4.0 to be able to transmit data at high speeds. The motherboard by ASRock Rack also supports DDR4-3200 RDIMM-3DS memory, with capacities as high as 2TB of data, which is stated to permit fantastic performance in numerous applications, from 3D rendering to deep learning solutions.

The new ASRock Rack AMD WRX80 workstation has seven PCI Express 4.0 x16 slots, supporting multi-GPU conditions. It can be expanded to fit the need, such as applications supporting general-purpose GPU or GPGPU. GPGPU is a graphics processing unit that executes non-specialized calculations that the processor would commonly perform.

For video outputs, the ATX motherboard is equipped with ASPEED AST2500 base management controller, allowing for video output and remote control and monitoring.

To adequately keep the workstation cool, ASRock Rack has utilized heat dissipation fins with specified airflow designs to meet the cooling rack mount mounting needs. Seven 6-pin fan connections can support dual rotor fans for exceptional control and adequate cooling.

Source: PC 4U

The ASRock Rack AMD WRX80 workstation motherboard retails on PC 4U's website for 145,200 yen, or $1,055.23. It does not state whether we will see this in the States or other areas besides Japan, meaning it may only be available in the country's regions.

News Source: PC 4U

