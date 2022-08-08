ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX Graphics Card Benchmarked in Games & 3DMark

ASRock's newly launched Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card has been benchmarked in several games and 3DMark benchmarks.

ASRock Gives A Spin To Its Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card In Various Games & 3DMark Benchmarks

Launched last week, the ASRock Intel Arc A380 graphics card is a small form factor solution for the ITX segment. The GPU is based on the Alchemist ACM-G11 SKU, featuring 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs. The card comes rated with a 500W PSU requirement and features a single HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 2.0 (w/ DSC) ports. There's 6 GB of GDDR6 memory which is the highest we have seen on this gen's entry-level cards and since the whole thing is designed around the ITX form factor, it measures 190 x 124 x 39 mm.

ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX Graphics Card Gallery (Image Credits: ASRock Weibo):

ASRock decided to test the card itself and we can see that while the card features an official clock speed of 2250 MHz, the GPU was actually running at 2450 MHz. Within the Furmark stress test, the chip produced a maximum temperature of 78C which is decent considering this is a conservative cooler with a singular fan and a small heatsink underneath its shroud.

The ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card was tested in various games and 3DMark benchmarks. You can see the results below but what is surprising is that the card actually delivered lower performance than the GUNNIR Intel Arc A380 Photon which features the same 2.45 GHz GPU clock speed and a TDP of 92W which is fed through an 8-pin connector. The ASRock variant also has a single 8-pin connector but we don't know the actual TDP of the graphics card as it wasn't revealed by the manufacturer.

In 3DMark Time Spy, the graphics card scores 4426 points whereas the GUNNIR model with the same clock speed scores over 5000 points so it looks like there is some power or clock frequency disparity that isn't visible going on in the background since we can't make of any other thing that would affect the performance so much. Even the driver used is the latest one that reviewers had been using to test the GUNNIR model. Pro applications being a strong suite of Arc GPUs show that the card is able to outperform the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 by 23% in the Puget Systems Photo-Shop benchmark.

ASRock Arc A380 Challenger ITX Gaming (AAA) Benchmarks:

ASRock Arc A380 Challenger ITX Gaming (eSports) Benchmarks:

Gaming numbers are also provided in various titles which show the Arc A380 delivering over 60 & 100 FPS in most eSports titles at 1080P. Running actual AAA titles results in lower performance at around 50-60 FPS at 1080p which is still playable enough for most budget-tier gamers. The card is currently priced at 1299 RMB which doesn't help its case considering the GUNNIR Intel Arc A380 Photon can be bought for the same price and delivers better cooling and also offers better graphics performance.

ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX 3DMark Benchmarks:

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Price Status Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Officially Announced Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A750 Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 448 EUs (TBD) 3584 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $299-$349 US Officially Announced Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit 175W $200-$299 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 75W $129-$139 US Officially Launched Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit 75W $59-$99 US Confirmed Through Leak

