Asobo Is Working on Another Project with Microsoft After Flight Simulator
Bordeaux-based development team Asobo Studio has lined up two resounding successes in a row between last year's A Plague Tale: Innocence (in partnership with Focus Home Interactive) and Microsoft Flight Simulator (published by Xbox Game Studios). Both games were critical and commercial hits, selling over one million units each.
It is perhaps unsurprising then that Asobo has already signed up for two upcoming projects with the same publishers, one to be developed with Focus Home Interactive (possibly a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence) and another with Microsoft; to be clear, this is separate from the ongoing, multi-year support of Microsoft Flight Simulator. The news was shared in an interview with the studio executives published recently on Bordeaux's newspaper La Tribune.
Asobo's Microsoft Flight Simulator, as you might recall, garnered a rare perfect score from Chris in the review.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is a marvelous use of technology to create one of the most wonderful and spectacular looking games I've ever played. Never a proponent of realism, it simply works here thanks to thousands of handcrafted buildings, as well as certain exceptionally detailed cities, planes and airports, giving you something that is a sheer joy to explore. This attention to detail expands to the controls of the planes, though Asobo ensured it's accessible through easy to use Xbox controller functions. Once you're past the learning curve and the full functions of the planes are at your disposal, there's little that can be said other than this as close to perfect as could be hoped. There are some very slight issues, such as long loading times - expected due to what is being loaded - but every square inch of the Earth is accessible and it's always worth the wait, particularly thanks to the number of options at your disposal. There's no doubt in my mind that this will be a platform that will last long into the future.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter