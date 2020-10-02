Asobo Is Working on Another Project with Microsoft After Flight Simulator

Bordeaux-based development team Asobo Studio has lined up two resounding successes in a row between last year's A Plague Tale: Innocence (in partnership with Focus Home Interactive) and Microsoft Flight Simulator (published by Xbox Game Studios). Both games were critical and commercial hits, selling over one million units each.

It is perhaps unsurprising then that Asobo has already signed up for two upcoming projects with the same publishers, one to be developed with Focus Home Interactive (possibly a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence) and another with Microsoft; to be clear, this is separate from the ongoing, multi-year support of Microsoft Flight Simulator. The news was shared in an interview with the studio executives published recently on Bordeaux's newspaper La Tribune.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Will Be Just as Awesome on Xbox If Not Better, Says Dev

Asobo's Microsoft Flight Simulator, as you might recall, garnered a rare perfect score from Chris in the review.