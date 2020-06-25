Apple’s First ARM Product, the Mac mini Isn’t Repairable; Developers Will Need to Pay up for a Replacement

Apple’s WWDC 2020 keynote hosted a boatload of announcements, but we believe that one of the most important ones was the transition from Intel to its A-series silicon. To help developers get started, an A12Z Bionic-powered Mac mini being sold for $500 would serve their purpose when it comes to testing apps, but this purchase should also remind them that they should be extra careful with the machine and here’s why.

No Apple Genius Bar or Service Provider Is Performing Repairs on the ARM-Powered Mac mini at This Time

An internal memo obtained by MacRumors states that the Mac mini fueled by the A12Z Bionic is not eligible for repair at any Apple Genius Bar or authorized service provider. Should something happen to it, developers will need to contact Apple support and request for a replacement, meaning they’ll have to pay an additional $500 to get one of these ‘developer transition kits’.

Apple’s ARM Macs Will Ditch Support For Windows Via Boot Camp

We’re not sure if this lack of repairability means that Apple’s future Macs catered for consumers won’t be eligible for repairs either, but we’ll update you in the future. Apple has also outlined strict guidelines for developers who will be in possession of the ARM-powered Mac mini. They cannot run any benchmarks on it, and they aren’t allowed to disassemble it.

Developers are also forbidden from discussing the Mac mini on social media, suggesting the secretive operation of transitioning from Intel to A-series silicon. Earlier reports mentioned that the first Mac for consumers will arrive later this year, so you won’t have to wait too long to see what kind of performance or battery life (assuming it’s a MacBook) you’ll experience.

During Apple’s WWDC 2020 keynote, the company did demo the performance of its custom silicon, showing that the A12Z Bionic effortlessly handled Final Cut Pro running and editing 3 streams of 4K Pro Res video, on a 6K Pro Display XDR. While it’s not much to go on, we’re sure we’ll find out more in the future, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: MacRumors