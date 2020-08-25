Apple’s New Spherical Store in Singapore Looks Like a Death Star

Apple has announced that it will soon be opening its first-ever retail store that will float on water in Singapore. Dubbed the Apple Marina Bay Sands store, it has a spherical design and will be located in the prime area of Bayfront Avenue, which also houses the iconic MBS building.

This will be Apple's third store in Singapore. The first one is located on Orchard Road, while the second one is located in the Jewel Changi Airport, which is yet another eye-catching location. Apple has set up a page on its website for the new store, which will be opening soon. Here's a blurb from the webpage:

We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. We can’t wait to see where your imagination takes you.

This is not Apple's first uniquely designed store. Apple has created many that have become iconic. For example, the Apple Fifth Avenue store, which has its entrance in the shape of a cube.

The way the lines on the store's exterior have been designed, we cannot help but find similarities with the Death Star from Star Wars. In case you have not seen Star Wars (really?), here is what the Death Star looks like.

Apple has created a cute little animated video that focuses heavily on the fact that the store will be above water. Check it out below.

The company has also created wallpapers for desktop, mobile, and tablet, which use the same floating Apple on water logo from the retail store's webpage. These are very basic wallpapers, but you can download them here if you are interested.

We will have some more photos of this unique Apple Store up soon once it opens.