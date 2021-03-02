Apple’s MagSafe Battery Case Might Include Reverse Wireless Charging for Accessories

Apple is working on a MagSafe compatible battery case for the iPhone 12 series. We are now hearing that the company's upcoming MagSafe battery case will be able to reverse wirelessly charge other products. However, not all versions of the battery case will be able to do that as only one 'version' is stated to do that according to the leaker. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Apple Might Add Reverse Wireless Charging in Its Upcoming MagSafe Compatible Battrery Case

The news comes from the popular leaker Jon Prosser who claims that only one variant of the MagSafe compatible battery case will feature reverse charging. The leaker points out in his Genius Bar podcast that Apple is working on two variants of the case. One variant will normally charge your iPhone 12 and the other will feature reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Luxury iPad Pro Models With 1KG 18 Karat Gold, Decorated Quotes of Steve Jobs, Tim Cook Will Set You Back From $8,000 Onwards

Prosser also says that Apple has been working on a 'premium version' of the MagSafe battery case and possibly this will be the version with reverse wireless charging. It could be possible that the MagSafe battery case will charge the iPhone 12 as well as the AirPods at the same time. Apple has been working on a MagSafe battery case for the iPhone for a while if we're lucky, Apple might launch it in March alongside the new iPad Pro.

We first got an insight into Apple's MagSafe battery case with the release of iOS 14.5 beta 2. The news was later corroborated by Mark Gurman. The MagSafe battery case will attach to the back of your iPhone 12 and charge it. Moreover, if the reverse wireless charging feature sees daylight, it will be able to charge other accessories that are compatible with MagSafe standards.

Apple currently offers MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 along with a MagSafe wallet that snaps on the back of the device. Since the MagSafe technology was introduced with the iPhone 12, we will potentially see it on the next generation of the device as well. Henceforth, these accessories and cases will see future updates as well. That's all there is to it, folks. What are your views on reverse wireless charging through a MagSafe battery case?

Let us know in the comments.