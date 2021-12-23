TSMC Plans to Begin 3nm Chip Production in the Last Quarter of 2022, Ahead of M3 Macs Launch

Apple is gradually transitioning from Intel to its custom chips with the upcoming iMac. The company will ultimately shift to its own silicon completely sometime in the future and we are hearing details on the production of Apple's 3nm chips. According to a new report, TSMC will begin the commercial production of 3nm process chips in the last quarter of 2022. Apple is expected to launch its first devices with 3nm chips in 2023 including Macs with M3 chips as well as A17 chips for the iPhone. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

TSMC Will Begin Commercial Production of 3nm Process M3 Chips for Macs in the Fourth Quarter of 2022

According to a new report from DigiTimes, TSMC is planning to start commercial production of chips based on the 3nm process in the fourth quarter of 2022. Apple will release 3nm chips made by TSMC in 2023 and will potentially be called the M3 chip and A17. The new 3nm processors will feature enhanced performance capabilities and better battery life, The 3nm M3 chips will power 2023 Macs as well as iPhone models.

According to previous reports, the m3 chips in future Macs could potentially feature up to four dies. This will allow for up to a 40-core CPU. In comparison, the M1 chip features an 8-core CPU while the M1 Pro and M1 max chips feature a 10-core CPU. We have already seen several tests on how the new chips excel when it comes to speed.

The A15 chip in the iPhone is potentially the fastest chip on a smartphone and moving the chip on a 3nm process will unlock further computing power. We will share more details on Apple's 3nm M3 chip as soon as further information is available.

This is all there is to it, folks. How well do you think Apple will compete against Intel in the future? Share your views with us in the comments.