Apple’s External Display Development Was Completed ‘Months Ago’, Could Launch Alongside Mac mini on Tuesday

It was previously reported that Apple is planning to launch an external display. According to the latest information from a reliable source, Apple had completed work "months ago" and planned to launch it soon after the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Launch an External Display Alongside Mac Mini on March 8 - The Perfect Duo?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is working on an external monitor which will be a successor to the current Pro Display XDR. However, the rumored external display will be much more affordable for consumers. Apple has already sent out invites for its "Peek performance" event and we are expecting the company to announce a high-end Mac mini. If everything goes according to the reports, we might see an M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered Mac mini which would work perfectly with the rumored external display.

As for the cost, Apple's forthcoming external display could cost half as much as the Pro Display XDR - around $2,500. We have previously covered that Apple is working on a 7K display with a built-in A13 chip. However, it is not part of the affordable options which the company plans to offer. Henceforth, it would make sense for Apple to launch an affordable option alongside the Mac mini.

Alongside an external display and high-end Mac mini, Apple is also expected to announce the iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 with A15 Bionic chip for enhanced performance and 5G connectivity. If we are lucky, Apple will debut a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 Apple Silicon chip. We will be covering Apple's Spring event in detail, so be sure to stick around for more.

Predictions for Apple's new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

Ming-Chi Kuo also recently tweeted that Apple's 27-inch external display is coming this year. While he did not mention a more specific time frame, we do hope Apple announces it on Tuesday. Kuo also states that the iMac Pro will not launch until 2023. If this is true, may see a delayed launch.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple's rumored external display will be different from the Pro Display XDR in terms of design? Share your insights with us in the comments.