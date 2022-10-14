Menu
Apple’s AR Headset Will Resemble “a Pair of Ski Goggles” With Iris Scanning Biometrics For Payments

Ali Salman
Oct 14, 2022, 10:16 AM EDT
Apple AR VR Headset Iris Scanning and Features

Apple's rumored AR Headset will feature support for an iris scanning authentication system for payments and account login. The company's mixed reality headset has been running wild in the rumor mill with a launch expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023. According to a new report, the headset will feature a new authentication mechanism, moving away from Touch ID and Face ID.

Apple's AR Headset to Feature Iris Scanning Biometrics For Account Login and Payments

According to a paywalled preview from The Information, two individuals who aided in the development of Apple's AR headset stated that the device will feature support for iris scanning biometrics. This will allow users to quickly log into accounts as well as make online transactions. The process will be potentially similar to how Touch ID and Face ID work on the iPhone. If the news has any heft to it, Apple's take on user and device security will supersede the offerings from Meta.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Mark Zuckerberg Recognizes Apple’s AR Headset as a Competitor, Implies the Product Will Be Super-Expensive

In order for iris scanning to work on Apple's AR Headset, the cameras will track where a user is looking. This will also reduce graphical fidelity in the user's peripheral vision which will in turn reduce the processing power required for the AR Headset's graphics. The report also corroborates past rumors that the headset will feature 14 cameras in contrast to the 10 on Meta's Quest Pro.

Apple AR Headset and Meta Quest Pro Features and Iris Scanning

In terms of design, the headset will look like "a pair of ski goggles." Furthermore, Apple's headset will look different from the Quest Pro with "mesh fabrics, aluminum, and glass." The headset will feature covers to hide the external cameras with the chassis being thinner and lighter than Meta's Quest Pro. Apple's AR Headset will also feature an option for people who wear glasses: allowing them to connect their prescription lenses magnetically.

A display situated on the exterior will allow other people to see the expressions of the wearer. However, it could take a hit on the battery life. Apple could house a lower refresh rate display to conserve battery. The source also mentions that some features would not see daylight at launch.

Share your expectations with us in the comments.

