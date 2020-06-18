Apple’s AirTags to Use R1 Chip With a Dedicated Find My Tag App

We now have more details on the rumored AirTags - Apple's Bluetooth accessory that you can attach to items for tracking purposes. iOS leaker @blue_kanikama shared details on the AirTags as found in the internal iOS code, revealing that the tracking accessory will be powered by a brand new Apple chip dubbed as "R1".

Apple's Upcoming AirTags Will Be Powered By The New R1 Chip

The chip will potentially be built around the same U1 ultra-wideband technology found in the iPhone 11 series. The R1 will probably be an energy-efficient chip that will allow for seamless pairing with an iOS device and allow it to detect the location of the AirTag whether near or far.

If previous reports are anything to go by, it was stated that Apple will add a dedicated tab in its existing Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac to locate the AirTags or the items it is attached to. However, the leaker points to a dedicated app by the name of Find My Tags. Appleinformed says:

Alongside this, the leaker also shared code for what appears to be a new app inside iOS called Find My Tag. Under the internal .plist file for ‘Find My Tag’, it says that it uses ultra wideband technology so this is very clearly pointing to an app for the AirTags, but the leaker hasn’t shared how it will work, look or function with the U1 and the AirTag’s R1 chips.

As for AirTag's release, Apple will potentially announce it on Monday, June 22 at its WWDC 2020 special keynote event along with a bind of other products and software. The company has already shared the live stream link for the event on YouTube, so do check that out as well. Share your thoughts regarding the tracking accessory in the comments below.