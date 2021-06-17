Apple’s 2021 Back to School Promotion Offers AirPods With Eligible Mac or iPad Purchase

Today, Apple has seen fit to launch its annual back-to-school sale for the forthcoming year in the United States and Canada. Take note that the promotion is only available for the students to take advantage of. Apple is offering free AirPods with the purchase of select Mac models and iPad models. If you are a student residing in the United States of Canada, be sure to check out the promotion if you are interested.

Apple's Back-To-School Promotion Offers Free AirPods With Purchase of Select Macs and iPad Models

Apple also used the same promotion last year with free AirPods given to students on the purchase of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, Mac Pro, Mac mini, as well as the new M1 iPad Pro and iPad Air. Other than the AirPods, Apple is also offering 20 percent off on AppleCare+ for qualifying students and educators.

If you are deciding to avail the offer, you can pay $40 more with the AirPods to get a wireless charging case at the checkout. Moreover, you can also pay $90 to upgrade to the new AirPods Pro. As mentioned earlier, Apple's back-to-school promotion is only valid for eligible students in the United States and Canada.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to take advantage of Apple's back-to-school promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.