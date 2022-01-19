You Now Need Verification to Buy Discounted Products From Apple’s U.S. Education Store

If you were previously taking advantage of a workaround to purchase discounted products on Apple’s U.S. Education Store, those days are coming to a halt thanks to the latest requirement. The company will now require United States-based customers for verification, showing that they are active students, teachers, or staff members to be able to purchase discounted products.

Apple Offers Discounts on Specific iPad and Mac Models, Making Them More Affordable to Students, Teachers, and Those Who Need These Products for Education Purposes

Previously, limited verification was required by Apple, and pretty much anyone who was not an active student, teacher, or staff member could gain access to a discounted product. Now, things have reportedly become a little stringent, as before, the Education Store was available for everyone.

Now, current students, teachers, and staff members need to verify their eligibility for the discount through UNiDAYS. For those that do not know, UNiDAYS is a website specialized in providing education customers with price cuts for products and services by confirming their enrollment in an educational institution.

The U.S. is not the only region where Apple has made it necessary to present verification of students, teachers, and staff members to gain access to such products. Apple’s India and U.K. stores have implemented this requirement. Fortunately, for customers living in Canada, whether you are an active member of an educational institute or not, you can apply for that discounted product.

However, considering that U.S. customers need to verify their identity, it is only a matter of time before Apple makes this a requirement in other countries. Have you ever taken advantage of the company’s Education Store when it comes to purchasing products at a slightly lower price? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Apple