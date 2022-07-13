Larger Apple Watch Series 8 Will Have Sales Volume of Only One Million Due to Its High Price Tag

The Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly arrive in three sizes, and according to the latest prediction, the variant with the largest display size of 1.99 inches could also end up being the most expensive. That high price point can mean Apple will have a limited number of units ready to ship compared to the regular models.

Smaller Apple Watch Series 8 Shipment Numbers Could Be Four Times That of the Largest Model

For the first time ever, one Apple Watch Series 8 is said to launch in a rugged casing, making it more durable than the other versions. With other changes in tow, this version could also make it the most expensive version Apple has ever produced. With Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously predicting that consumers could be paying between $900 to $999 for the largest Apple Watch, sales could be fewer compared to the regular variant.

Display analyst Ross Young talked on The MacRumors Show, stating that the most expensive Apple Watch Series 8 will be shipped in the lowest quantity, predicting that Apple is said to make just one million of these units in the third quarter of this year. The 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 8 is said to reach four million shipments, or four times the number of the larger model, implying that the second version will also sport a more affordable price tag.

An official name of the larger Apple Watch Series 8 is unconfirmed, but it should be different, considering that it will be a pricey purchase. The following is pure speculation, but it is possible that the upcoming wearable sports the ‘Pro’ moniker, just like Apple’s other expensive products.

Thanks to that larger display, the new wearable is also said to get a battery upgrade and possibly the addition of a temperature sensor that can detect if the wearer has a fever. Unfortunately, for its rumored price, some customers might not be pleased that the Apple Watch Series 8 is reported to ship with the same SoC as the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6, though that silicon will likely have a different name, for marketing purposes.

