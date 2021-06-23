Apple Watch Series 7 To Feature Smaller Double-Sided S7 Chip That Allows For Module Miniaturization

Apple is working on a new version of its wearable that might be released sometime in the near future. According to the latest, the Apple Watch Series 7 could feature a new smaller "S7" chip which will offer more space for other components like a bigger battery. Scroll down to see more details on the subject.

Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature a Smaller Double-Sided S7 Chip Which WIll Save Internal Space

The news comes from a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report. The source coins that the next-generation Apple Watch will feature a double-sided System in Package or SiP packaging from Apple's Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. The supplier's website confirms on its website that the double-sided chip technology will save space or provide module miniaturization which will allow the "S7" chip to be smaller in size.

Revised AirTag Firmware Released by Apple with New Build Number 1A287b

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to be released in September alongside the new iPhone models. This has been the trend for Apple to release the Apple Watch in the said timeframe. Other than this, the upcoming Apple Watch could feature a design overhaul, bringing the aesthetics closer to the iPhone lineup with a boxier look and feel.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg and Debby We reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a thinner display and lamination technique. The technique will bring the display closer to the front cover. The flat-edged design was previously allegedly leaked.

As for features, the Series 7 will house temperature sensing features and blood glucose monitoring. However, the latter could potentially arrive in future Apple Watch variants.

There you have it, folks. Are you anxiously waiting for the next wearable from Apple? Let us know in the comments section below.