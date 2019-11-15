Apple Watch Series 4 Gets Solid $350 Discount [Limited Stock Only]

Apple Watch Series 4 is currently discounted by $350. This means you can grab a cellular watch for just $399.

Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + Cellular, 44mm in Space Black Stainless Steel Casing for Just $399 - $350 Off

Make no mistake, the Apple Watch Series 4 is an insane wearable which you can buy right now. Sure, it might not have an always-on display and it might not even have a compass built right in, but it is every bit as capable as the Series 5. So, if you were hoping to score a good deal on a Series 4 Apple Watch then it’s your lucky day.

For a limited time only, you can get the Space Black stainless steel version complete with cellular + GPS for an astonishingly low price of $399. To put things into perspective, that’s a saving of $350, which is simply crazy. This model features a case size of 44mm which is larger of the two options available straight from Apple.

What makes the Series 4 Apple Watch stand out from everything else in the market is its amazing display and legendary compatibility with the iPhone and even lack thereof. Why? Because the model we are dealing with here has cellular capabilities meaning that you can leave your iPhone at home and remain connected with the outside world without worrying about anything at all. You can make calls, send and receive text messages or even listen to your favorite tracks on Apple Music. All without your iPhone.

When it comes to style, the Apple Watch in question comes with a Black Sport Band which you can easily replace with a wonderful third-party option. There are literally thousands of bands to choose from and it is entirely up to you what sort of style you want to go ahead with in public.

Buy Apple Watch Series 4 - Was $749, now just $399