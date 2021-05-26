A Medical Company Claims the Apple Watch’s ECG Feature Is ‘Copied’ and Has Requested a Trial by Jury

Mobile medical company AliveCor claims that Apple copied its ECG idea and implemented it on its Apple Watch. After viewing the countless stories on how effective it has been, AliveCor is not pleased with what Apple has been able to do with this technology and has, therefore, requesting a trial by jury over the issue in the northern district of California.

AliveCor Filed Something Similar Against Apple, Calling for the Ban of Its Smartwatches

According to the filing, AliveCor says that Apple initially supported the idea of developing an electrocardiogram wristband. The suit says that the California-based giant not only approved AliveCor’s apps but used its innovations to gain traction in the market to sell more Apple Watch units.

iOS 14.6 is Causing Excessive Battery Drain and Overheating Issues on iPhone

Given below is a highlight of the suit that was spotted by AppleInsider.

“AliveCor informed Apple about it gaining FDA clearance and that it intended to begin selling KardiaBands shortly along with its previously-approved Kardia and SmartRhythm apps. What AliveCor did not know is that Apple had finally realized heart health analysis was incredibly valuable to smartwatch users, and thus had been working in the background to copy AliveCor's ideas, including both the ability to record an ECG on the Apple Watch, as well as to provide a separate app for heartrate analysis. Apple apparently decided that it needed to try to undercut AliveCor's success and, the same day AliveCor told Apple that it planned to announce its FDA clearance, Apple 'pre-announced' a heart initiative for the Apple Watch.”

Apple's commitment to catering to the health market only validates AliveCor's business concept, after which the medical company also started seeing an increase in sales and public brand awareness. Unfortunately, it would not be long until the party was over and Apple started doing things its way.

“But, as it has done multiple times over the years in other markets, Apple decided that it would not accept competition on the merits. It states that Apple "suddenly claimed that the previously approved AliveCor app 'violated' various unwritten App Store guidelines.”

AliveCor later says Apple altered App Store guidelines and initiated a watchOS update specifically to render SmartRhythm useless. Apple has not yet commented on the new patent infringement suit nor did it comment on the previous one. As for AliveCor, it says that damages alone cannot pay for the losses it incurred and the tarnishing of business relationships and client goodwill. This is why AliveCor seeks trial by jury, with a damages figure yet to be determined.