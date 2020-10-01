Apple Wants You to Restore Your iPhone and Apple Watch to Fix Excess Battery Drain and More

Apple seeded iOS 14 and watchOS 7 to the public a few weeks ago and as good as they are, there are bound to be certain issues. Initially, operating systems are buggy at first and need fixes through subsequent updates. While Apple is potentially working on their fix for good, for the time being, the company recommends alternative measures that might not be ideal. Apple is now suggesting users to restore their iPhone and Apple Watch if they are experiencing excessive battery drain issues or missing GPS data.

Fix iPhone and Apple Watch Battery Drain and Other Issues by Restoring Them on iOS 14 and watchOS 7

Several online support threads have reported that GPS data was being properly recorded during activities on the Apple Watch. Moreover, all models have been affected. Other than this, on the iPhone, iOS 14 seems to be draining a lot of battery more than usual. The excessive battery drain issue is also present on the Apple Watch running watchOS 7. Potentially as an official fix, Apple suggests users to restore their iPhone and Apple Watch to fix the battery drain and other issues.

Apple And Epic Opt For Bench Trial And Not Jury In Ongoing Case

Apple published a new support document titled If you're missing Workout GPS routes or Health data after updating yo iOS 14 and watchOS 7. The company mentions that users might experience the following issue after they have updated their iPhone and Apple Watch to iOS 14 and watchOS.

Your workout route maps are missing in the Fitness app on iPhone for previous GPS-enabled workouts from your Apple Watch.

The Activity, Heart Rate, or other health-related apps fail to launch or load data on your Apple Watch.

The Fitness app or Health app fail to launch or load data on your iPhone.

The Health app or Fitness app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your iPhone.

The Activity app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your Apple Watch.

Your environmental sound levels data or headphone audio levels data from Apple Watch is missing in the Health app on iPhone.

Increased battery drain on your iPhone or Apple Watch.

If your iPhone or Apple Watch is draining battery life faster than usual or if your GPS data is missing, Apple is suggesting you unpair your Apple Watch, wipe both devices and restore from backup. If you're having difficulty, the company has also mentioned steps for assistance. Restoring would fix the iPhone battery drain issue.

That's all there is to it, folks. Are you experiencing issues on your iPhone or Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments.