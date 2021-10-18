Apple Unveils M1 Max & M1 Pro 5nm SOCs: Up To 10 CPU Cores, High-End Gaming Laptop GPUs Performance at 100W Less Power Draw, LPDDR5 Memory

During its Unleashed Event, Apple unveiled its brand new M1 Max and M1 Pro SOCs which feature a brand new CPU and GPU architecture based on TSMC's 5nm process node. Apple also fired back at high-end gaming laptops, claiming similar GPU performance with much lower power draw.

Apple Unleashes New MacBook Pro Laptops With M1 Max & M1 Pro SOCs: 5nm Process, Up To 10 CPU Cores, Up To 32 Core GPUs With Over 10 TFLOPs Compute

The Apple M1 Max and M1 Pro feature a brand new chip architecture which is comprised of 10 cores, 8 high-performance cores of which are based on an ultra-wide execution architecture, & 2 high-efficiency cores which are based on a wide execution architecture. Both SOCs are based on the bleeding edge 5nm process node and feature a 32 core and 16 core GPU, respectively. So let's dive into the details. The Apple M1 Max features up to 57 Billion transistors while the M1 Pro rocks 33.7 Billion transistors in total.

Apple Announces New AirPods 3 With a Smaller Design, Spatial Audio Support, More











The Apple M1 Max is powered by a 32-Core GPU which features 4096 Execution units and delivers up to 98,304 concurrent threads. The GPU offers 10.4 TFLOPs compute, 327 GTexels/s and 165 GPixels/s rates. The 16-core GPU on the M1 Pro features 2048 Execution units and delivers up to 49,512 concurrent threads. Its performance is rated at 5.2 TFLOPs compute, 164 GTexels/s, & 82 GPixels/s rates.





Both the Apple M1 Max and M1 Pro feature a 16-core Neural Engine with 11 trillion operations per second performance dedicated towards AI and DNN applications. In terms of memory, the Apple M1 Max features up to 64 GB of Unified memory (8-Channel / 512-bit) which delivers up to 400 GB per second bandwidth while the Apple M1 Pro features 32 GB of unified memory (4-channel / 256-bit) and delivers up to 200 GB per second bandwidth. The memory standard is LPDDR5 which is the latest in the industry.

Apple M1 Max Features At A Glance:

Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro Lineup With New Ports Assortment, Including MagSafe, a Notch, Rounded Edges, 120Hz Display, More

Apple M1 Pro Features At A Glance:

Apple is also touting the GPU performance of its M1 Max and M1 Pro SOCs. The M1 Pro offers almost double the performance which rivals competing discrete laptop graphics such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (Lenovo Legion 5 82JW0012US) at 70% less power consumption.

Similarly, the M1 Max offers performance on par with the high-performance laptop graphics such as the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 (MSI GE76 Raider 11UH-053) while running at 100W less power. What's interesting here is that the graphics performance is measured within pro apps such as Cinema 4D S25 and Redshift v3.0.54.





As for CPU performance, Apple is claiming that the M1 Pro and M1 Max will offer a 70% increase in performance over the M1 SOC and much faster performance than an 8 core laptop CPU at just 30 Watts power consumption whereas 4-core x86 chips consume around 40W power while 8-core chip architectures hover around 60W.

The new laptops will also rock high-end SSDs with speeds of up to 7.4 GB per second along with improved battery timings and fast charging capabilities. The new Apple MacBook Pro lineup also offers a range of new features which we have detailed over here.